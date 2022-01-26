“My kids know about the pitfalls of Hollywood”

Denzel Washington come back on tv tonight with Man on Fire, the 2004 film directed by Tony Scott in which he stars as John W. Creasy. Although the actor is one of the most viewed faces in Hollywood, he doesn’t seem to have been very happy that his children have all embarked on careers in the movie business.

In a recent interview with Today to present his latest work, The Tragedy of MacbethWashington has revealed that it has implicitly tried to dissuade its offspring by showing all the pitfalls that this complex world can hide.

“Olivia is an actress, Katia is a producer, Malcolm is a director and John David is likewise. They are all in this world, but I have never denied them how difficult this is. My children know about the pitfalls of Hollywood. I brought Olivia. with me to audition. I wanted him to understand what he was dealing with. “

In short, the actor he never wanted to go against his children’s dreams but he wanted to make them understand how complex the film industry was and how hard it was necessary to work hard to succeed in this world. However, it seems that the 4 children of Denzel Washington have managed to make its way widely in this world without being frightened in the least by all the father’s recommendations.

