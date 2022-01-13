“My kids make fun of me about that movie.” And it is an unsuspected work

Lately Ben Affleck he returned to be talked about for the many statements made on the latest projects that involved him and on his future. In fact, some indiscretions see him in negotiations with the Marvel Studios to reprise his role as Daredevil, which to date had somewhat fallen into oblivion by cinecomics fans. In any case, we are only talking about rumors and, as such, they have not yet been taken up by those directly involved.

It must be said that in recent weeks the star has also returned to one of the crucial points of his career, his collaboration with Warner Bros. for Justice League And The Batman, and in that circumstance he had admitted that he no longer wanted to take part in this type of project. It is difficult to say, therefore, if Affleck has retraced his steps or if the rumors are completely without foundation.

One thing however is certain, the actor is back and at the moment he is experiencing a real professional renaissance, between The Last Duel And The Tender Bar – directed respectively by Ridley Scott And George Clooney. Yet there is someone who will never stop making fun of him about his past films: his children. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the artist explained that Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – the children she had from her relationship with Jennifer Garner – they joke a lot about his part in Armageddon.

“It’s funny because it’s the only movie my kids have seen and even though I know they liked it, they tease it relentlessly – Affleck explains to his colleague Matt Damon, by his side during the interview – They tell me, “What are you driving a tank on the moon?” But they enjoyed it, you know what I mean?“

The same actor later admitted that some things worked when the feature came out, but that today the way audiences see things has changed; understandable, therefore, that his daughter may not appreciate them.

What do you think about it? Did you like it Armageddon? Let us know in the comments.

