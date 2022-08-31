My Life as a Rolling Stone shows the Stones as a sum of their parts

The Rolling Stones have been making documentaries about themselves for almost as long as they’ve been a band, and considering their early attempts, it’s surprising that they’ve continued to do so. First, Charlie Is My Darling (1966), was shelved for decades due to legal battles and other problems; The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus (1968), a complete disaster due to poor planning, was also shelved for years. The brilliant and at the same time disconcerting film by Jean Luc-Godard, One Plus One (Sympathy for the Devil)was relegated to art cinema that same year, while Robert Frank’s verité, Cocksucker Blues (1972), was very daring for anyone and practically disappeared. Y Gimme Shelter (1970), of course, ended up being more the record of a tragedy than the triumph of a band that was at the top.

Joining these and subsequent Stones films, making its way into the ocean of music documentaries born in the pandemic, is My Life as a Rolling Stone, which raises an unavoidable question: beyond the desire to make a profit and boost a brand, what is the point of another film about them? The simple answer is: who needs a reason to enjoy the best rock n’ roll band defending that claim with vintage clips from their performances? But what’s impressive about this satisfying docuseries, whose concept is to devote an entire chapter to each member, is how effectively it showcases the Stones’ magic as a sum of its parts. Not just Mick Jagger and Keith Richards with their greatness, but the unstoppable Ronnie Wood and the great Charlie Watts – and, of course, other important characters like Brian Jones, Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor. The most engaging episodes are, in fact, about Watts and Wood; their stories trace the symbiosis of the group and controvert the legend of the Glimmer Twins, Jagger and Richards in a good way.

Sure, there’s a lot of mythology narrated with the voice of Sienna Miller and a series of floating heads, a useful resource because it maximizes space for stock footage and the commentators were also wisely chosen. Most of them are fellow musicians, including women like Sheryl Crow, Tina Turner, Chrissie Hynde and Bonnie Raitt.

Jagger begins his chapter (the first in the series) emphasizing his desire to avoid documentary clichés, something that is ironically unavoidable as pans and zooms into empty studios and tape trunks begin within minutes. But he does his best to show what’s behind the magic. Describing how he planned the gestures and camera angles for the band’s first appearances on British television, we see a 20-something Jagger looking into the camera lens. BBCinterpreting the burning verses of ‘Little Red Rooster‘ by Willie Dixon before a rapt nation. It’s a riveting clip, and after that the repetitive spiel of British parents wanting to lock up their kids seems well earned.

Jagger has long been seen as the band’s strategist or “brand manager”, as he is called here. Still, in the wake of his outsized fame and the disaster at Altamont, that role was paramount to the group’s survival, and it’s refreshing to see him talk about his business acumen between takes on stage dancing. And compare all you want the merits of the Stones today with their version of the 70s, but the display of the ecstatic Cuban public in the Ciudad Deportiva de La Habana coliseum in 2016, an important geopolitical feat, is a strong argument to magnify them even more. It’s also poignant to see Jagger breaking down on stage in St. Louis at the Stones’ first concert since Charlie Watts’ death.

Watts’ episode is the breakout episode of the series, the shock of which is heightened by his absence as he died before his new interview segments could be filmed. “The greatest drummer England ever bred,” as Richards calls him, was the longest-living member of the band. In old clips, he declares his love for jazz (as a young man, he aspired to be Chico Hamilton backing Gerry Mulligan) and how much he loathed the craziness of fame (“I hated being chased by girls,” he vehemently states; “I was shameful”). Less well known was his case of apparent OCD: his travel bags were organized with handkerchiefs between each garment and he had a bespoke case for his trusty Victorian tea set. He was a cleverly obsessive visual artist who seems to have made detailed sketches of every hotel bed he slept in, housed a museum of jazz legends’ instruments, and collected cars he couldn’t drive, horses he couldn’t ride, and suits he couldn’t ride. size that I never got to use.

Watts could perfectly imitate the beats of Dr. Dre in TheChronic, while his dressing room, known as “The Cotton Club”, was a sanctuary in which Ellington’s recordings set the scene. The fact that he got hooked on heroin and drinking late in his life was unusual, but not surprising. All of this was against the background of his phenomenal playing, often with the simplest of drums, making others wonder how he “could play so hard and yet be so light”, as Stewart Copeland of The Police put it. In one of the sections that analyzes the great musical moments of the Stones, the apparently simple rhythm of the cowbell of ‘Honky Tonk Woman‘, which is no less magical for that.

Ron Wood’s episode is just as revealing, not only for his chameleon-like musicality and his role as Zelig in British Invasion rock – he was Rod Stewart’s partner on The Faces and owner of the legendary house ‘The Wick’ – but also for his role as a younger brother in the Stones’ social dynamic. His role as builder was not limited to his guitar lines, he also strengthened the bonds between Jagger and Richards when they were at their most deteriorated, and here he is credited with literally saving the band. However, Wood carried his own shortcomings as Keef’s drug partner. As he describes it himself, his crack addiction got so out of hand that Richards had to punch him in the face during a relapse to help him come to his senses. He may never have put on the show for Mick Taylor, whom he replaced, but it shows here that the pub-rock spirit he brought was probably more sustainable for the group in the long run.

By focusing attention on individuals, the structure of My Life allows the band to bury or set aside certain parts of its history: the decades between 1980 and 2020 are largely absent, minimal attention is paid to childhood and life before the Stones, and even less to other activities like family life. Major moments are included in each episode: the 1967 Redlands raid, Jones’s death, and Altamont have time in the Jagger episode; Brown Sugar’s concert about a truck that toured New York in 1975 appears in Wood’s segment; and, naturally, Richards’ arrest in Toronto in 1977 has room in his.

But Keith, sweetly identified as Watts and Wood’s rehab gatekeeper, sticks mostly to music. Though the documentary barely touches on the accusations of cultural appropriation that have always dogged the band, Richards acknowledges his deep gratitude to black musicians, his love of blues and R&B, his pride in helping launch John Lee Hooker’s career. and for having shared the stage with Muddy Waters. He too loaded up on Beatles records trying to figure out the secret to writing great hits, something he soon got – as Jagger points out, he’s the man who wrote ‘As Tears Go By‘ Y ‘Angie‘ along with the haunting magic of ‘Gimme Shelter‘. One of the best moments of My Life as a Rolling Stone is the reveal of the guitar setup that made it possible’Gimme Shelter‘ and other topics. “Soloes come and go,” as Richards notes with his trademark laugh, “but a riff lasts forever.”