“My life changed completely”: Selena Gómez confesses that getting away from the networks saved her life

With more than 300 million followers on Instagram, singer, songwriter and actress Selena Gomez He is one of the most followed people on the planet. However, she prefers to be away from the networks for her mental health.

Coinciding with the launch of your website wondermind, who is also dedicated to treating mental health problems, the 29-year-old singer was on “Good Morning America,” program in which she talked about this topic and how favorable it is for her to have moved away from social networks.

“My life changed completely”assured in the program, to then add: “I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people (…). I understand how powerful the internet is, and in many ways it has done the best things for the world. But for me, the news that is really important I get through the people in my life.” The singer explained that although she cures the content on the networks, she is not the one who publishes the things.

Selena Gomez also referred to fame, being in the spotlight all the time exacerbated her anxiety, she knew that being healthier meant moving away from that lifestyle: “I can’t believe I’m where I am mentally, just because of how I took the necessary steps to get out of it…because it’s just not normal.”

The artist spoke openly about the challenges she faces, including in them the bipolar disorder with which she struggles, which is why she launched Wordermind, a platform that she herself helped found: “There are places that people go when they need help, and it’s unfortunate that they cost ridiculous amounts of money.” “There is a place for women to feel good and feel understood, and I want that for mental health,” said Selena Gomez.

Wondermind launch video with Selena Gomez