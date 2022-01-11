«My life for the LGBT faithful. Happy with the Pope’s letter »- Corriere.it

from Gian Guido Vecchi

The American nun who in ’99 was sanctioned by the former Holy Office and Francis “re-inhabited”: “It was handwritten, as if by a friend. The Church is changing ”

“While I was getting the PhD in Mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania, I met a homosexual, Dominic Bash, during a Mass at home. He told me he had a lot of gay friends who would like to attend, so we started holding weekly liturgies in his apartment. It was 1971. That first Mass will be forever etched in my soul. It was the call of God in my life ».

Sister Jeannine Gramick, 79 years old , for fifty years he has been dealing with LGBT people in the United States. “When Dominic’s friends arrived, I felt their apprehension. But during the Mass I perceived that they felt reunited with the Church they loved. I saw the light in their eyes, the happiness on their faces. The tears of joy of a man who held his rosary tightly. He told me that years before he had been thrown out of the confessional, the priest had told him that he would go to hell ». In 1999 the former Holy Office forbade her from continuing her mission. Last month Pope Francis wrote to her to thank her for all she has done and continues to do.

Sister Jeannine, what did this letter from the Pope mean?

«I felt very happy to receive Francis’ letter about my 50 years of LGBT ministry and honored because he compared my way of doing the“ style of God ”of“ closeness, compassion and tenderness ”. It was handwritten, like a letter from a friend. I thought of John’s Gospel: “I no longer call you servants, but I have called you friends”. Catholics disagree on many issues, but Jesus and the Pope call us to share opinions and to live as a community of friends. This is what it means to be the people of God, as the Second Vatican Council taught ».

What was the situation when it started?

“The situation for LGBT Catholics in the United States in the 1970s and 1980s was one of fear and rejection. Most were hidden and many, if they came out, were rejected by family and society at large. Most felt alienated from the Church because the Church did not want them. Fifty years ago, the word “gay” or even “homosexual” never appeared in a Catholic newspaper. Today it is very different. We have hundreds of parishes that welcome lesbian and gay Catholics, but we need many, many more parishes to be a Church where all marginalized Catholics can feel at ease. Transgender people are still treated with fear and rejection. The situation of LGBT Catholics in some parts of the world is extremely dangerous because they can be jailed or lose their lives just for being who they are or for talking about their human rights ”.

What did you and Father Robert Nugent do when you founded “New Ways Ministry”?

“We have begun to educate the Catholic community on the reality of homosexuality. We believed that fear, due to lack of knowledge of sexuality, was the cause of people’s rejection. Like this Father Nugent and I have conducted educational workshops throughout the United States, in about three quarters of the dioceses, to educate Catholics. These workshops dealt with social issues, the origins of homosexuality, sociological studies on homophobia, scientific judgments. We have presented information from biblical scholars on passages that have been misinterpreted to condemn gays and lesbians. We discussed how the Church’s teaching of sexual ethics has changed over the centuries. We have presented the sexual ethics of the Vatican, since the Second Vatican Council, based on the procreative function; the sexual ethics of moderate theologians, based on the limits of the human condition; and the sexual ethics of egalitarian theologians, based on love between people ”.

In 1999, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, led by the then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, prohibited her and Father Robert Nugent from continuing. Speaking to America Magazine, the American Jesuit magazine, she said she felt “excommunicated”. However, he had words of great respect for Ratzinger: “I think he is a holy man.” So why did the Vatican forbid you from continuing your work? What was not understood then?

“As stated in the CDF notification, the reason for the prohibition was” the ambiguities and errors in the approach of Father Nugent and Sister Gramick caused confusion among the Catholic people and damaged the community of the Church “. What was not understood by the Vatican at the time is that there will inevitably be ambiguity and confusion on complicated matters, especially when such issues concern problems on which we are gaining new knowledge from the sciences. Confusion and even mistakes are inevitable. This becomes a moment of discussion, not of silence. New ideas often confuse and cause anxiety or fear. These reactions should be discussed so that the Church community can eventually come to some understanding. If we believe in the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, who will lead the Church to the fullness of truth, then we must put aside our fears and remain in our faith that, in the fullness of time, all will be made clear. The people of God is not yet “in the fullness of time” ».

What has changed in the meantime? And how much still has to change?

“Since 1999, the world and the Church have changed. Telecommunications have brought the peoples of the world closer together. Due to scientific developments and educational advances, we no longer have a laity who just “pay, pray and obey”. The People of God, especially in the more developed nations, do not accept without reservation the pronouncements of the leaders of the Church. Even the bishops no longer act according to the Pope’s articulated plans. If this change is not a real rebellion, then it is a sign of growth, a sign that people begin to think and act according to their conscience. The people of God are beginning to understand that the place of authority does not reside in the bishops or even in our good Pope Francis. The place of authority resides throughout the Church, guided by the Holy Spirit. Pope Francis reminded us of this in his first public interview with Father Antonio Spadaro, when he said: “The Church is the people of God on a journey through history … And all the faithful are infallible in believing and manifest this. infallibilitas in believing through the supernatural sense of faith of all the people who walk. Here, I mean today as the “feeling with the Church” of which St. Ignatius speaks. When the dialogue between the people and the bishops and the Pope goes down this path and is loyal, then it is assisted by the Holy Spirit ”. But we need to change more. The responsibility rests with every single member of the Body of Christ. The fullness of the Church will only happen if we do not silence ourselves, but speak the truth as we understand it. This is our obligation as the people of God. It is here that Pope Francis is leading us gently, convening world synods. After a worldwide discussion, the Holy Spirit will begin to clarify the community’s judgment on gender, sexuality, and a number of other issues. But even then we will not arrive at the fullness of the truth, which will only happen at the Parousia ».

What would he say to those in the Church who contest his mission?

“I have confronted a number of people who have challenged my ministry. I believe they have deep concerns and anxieties, rooted in fear of change. I understand this fear because I myself find many changes difficult and I resist. I need to pray that my heart and ears are open. I need to listen, really listen to others, and not judge or condemn those who object. I like to believe that everyone has something meaningful to contribute and I need to find that “something”. To those who contest my ministry, I say that in “what matters” we are truly one. We are all different branches rooted in one Christ. We all believe in the Gospel of Jesus who taught us to follow the Beatitudes of love, care and mercy. I pray that we can all see that these differences, on sexuality or on opinions, are gifts that can enrich the human family ”.