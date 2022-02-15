“My life in New York as an Italian-American, but I returned to Milan to learn about my origins. And here I founded a company”

“I chose to do business in Italy because I felt the need to fully understand my origins”. Matthew Modabber is 22 years old and was born and raised in New York from Italian-American parents. He decided to leave for Italy as soon as he turned 19. Today he runs a chain of stores with his sister in the heart of Lombardy. “My family made huge sacrifices to stay in New York,” recalls Matthew al Fatto.it. “For this I am and will always be grateful. They were the ones who pushed me to apply for Italy. They taught me to have an open mind: the ways to reach a goal are endless ”, she smiles. Matthew decides to leave for Milan to study International Economics and Management at the University Bocconi. And it is precisely in that period that, as a university student, he realizes “a lack in the choice of quick meals to be consumed at lunchtime, reduced to pizzas, sandwiches, wraps and ready meals”. Hence the decision to found together with his sister Venus a chain called Salad House.

Italy today is “very different from what we knew”, explains the 22-year-old, “offers many more entrepreneurial ideas than the closed economy of the past”. Among the Italian cities, Milan is the one that “has the most international scope, which offers more opportunities for foreigners”. People are “curious to discover new places and new tastes, and there is Fomo (‘Fear of Missing Out’), ”he adds. Matthew attended an undergraduate course where 70% of the students were international and which, “like me, were in recreate a family of friends in Italy ”, obtaining, among other things, the recognition that the Milanese university assigns for academic excellence to those who have distinguished themselves. The structure of the universities is “radically different from the United States and these differences start from high school”. In the United States, group work is favored, “much more importance is given to the world of work through meetings with companies, internships and experiences in the field”. The development of “creative and less notional” ideas is encouraged.

In the United States, continues the young entrepreneur, taxation is lower and the procedures are different. “In Italy there is much more bureaucracy, labor market legislation and contractual forms make it very complicated to operate ”. The pandemic impacted considerably, but not enough, for Matthew’s plans and goals to be abandoned. “We had to postpone the opening of 3 stores, with a significant economic and moral loss”. Despite this, he tried to invest in improving internal processes and deliveries. “The chain staff is almost entirely under 26“, explains. Matthew, along with his sister Venus, also began to follow other projects and take care of new companies. Today he manages 3, between Italy and America, and is manager for a startup that he has already obtained 30 million dollars of funding.

At the moment “I live between Milan and New York, trying to get the best out of these two cities,” he says. “For me, routine is very important, so even when I travel or change country, I try to stick to my pace as much as possible. I wake up around 6 in the morning, I meditate for 10 minutes, I drink a shake, reply to the most urgent messages or emails and get ready to go out. I work better in cafes than at home, ”she smiles at her. “Until recently I was always in my premises to work the lunch shift, now I have a less operational role”.

Why then do so many Italians leave their country? “I think it’s a vicious circle. In a country where hiring is so expensive for companies, there is little room to attract and retain talent. We would need more competitiveness among professionals, encouraging companies to take entrepreneurial risk, and therefore the possibility of hiring with more flexibility ”. If he were to give advice to young Italians, it would be to try to get to know as many people as possible, from different backgrounds: “You never know when an opportunity will present itself”. The United States lacks optimism and the “Customer cult”. Matthew loves the warmth of the people of Italy, the Mediterranean life, the possibility of traveling in Europe so easily, the variety of activities in so little space. In 10 years, the young Italian-American entrepreneur dreams of his company developed in a European context. But, he concludes, despite everything, “I see myself contributing to the Italian business context”.