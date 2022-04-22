My life is extraordinary in Mexico: Florian Thauvin

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 22.04.2022 07:14:38





florian ThauvinFrench player for the Tigers, recognized in an interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe what It would have been a complete mistake to reject the royal squad’s offer to play in Mexicosince he has discovered a completely different football from the European one, both in dressing room and in integration.

The former Marseille player has been on everyone’s lips since he left European football to reach Liga MX and, unlike other foreigners who have arrived, He claims to be very happy to have arrived in Mexico.

“We make huge tables, our children live together in a fabulous panorama. Children are kings. My life is extraordinary, it would have been crazy to reject what I live“, assured the 29-year-old French player.

He also told part of the day to day with Tigres and praised the dressing room: “At the end of training, in our stadium right next to the grass, we barbecue Our children sometimes come with us. They have fun with each other in the other part of the field. There is a professional side with an amateur spirit in the sociable sense of the term. The mentality is different from the changing rooms I’ve been in before“.

On the other hand, THauvin seeks to change the perception that the French have of Mexico and Liga MXsince beyond being an ‘exotic’ championship, he considers that it is the sixth best in the world, only behind the best 5 in Europe.

“Also I would like to change the way the French look at MexicoIt drives me crazy when I hear that we ‘got lost’ in Mexico, that it’s an ‘exotic’ championship, it’s a lack of culture and respect. The MX League it is the sixth world championship behind the European Big 5. In Tigres there are boys who have played for Villarreal, FC Porto, Sevilla FC. There are Mexican, Argentine, Brazilian and French internationals. We have a great team.”