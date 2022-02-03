my liver was bursting for two reasons! Those 5.5 … “- SOS Fanta

Fantasy football is increasingly part of Serie A, many players do it. But there are also those who said enough, how Alexander Sticks. The Inter defender stopped and explained the reason a DAZN: “Fantasy football? I quit because my liver was bursting. Between forgotten formations and sticks that took me 5.5 I had to stop“.

DERBY – “I live all the matches with great tranquility, even the derby. Rites? I kiss the shin guards where I have my girlfriend’s photo. My tattoo artist is an avid Milan fan ”.

CALHANOGLU – “I remember the boos that were there, there was an incredible chaos. It was a very important penalty, we hope we can repeat it next weekend “.

MILAN – “Going to Milan? Absolutely no. There is not even a 0.1% chance that I will be able to do this path ”.

IBRAHIMOVIC – “I used to admire him when I was 10-11, so it’s weird. But when you are on the pitch you don’t have to look anyone in the face and do your best to cancel these players, especially in a derby ”.

STADIUM – “San Siro with 50% is a good advantage, we hope to exploit it. Having your own stadium would be an advantage and a signal to give to other teams. Having said that San Siro is an incredible icon. The only thing that is penalizing us is the terrain, which in recent months has suffered repercussions that are starting to weigh on ”.

OPPONENTS – “Theo the fastest, Leao the most difficult to mark. Who would I take from Milan? Milan is a quality team, but the group and the compactness created at Inter are super, I keep my whole team on top. “

PERISIC – “The agreement with Perisic is a lot of stuff, we have fun on the pitch. The first shirt I asked for is that of Giorgio Chiellini ”.

