“My long journey, between See and Spike Lee”

MILAN – Smiling, available and very attentive to nurture the conversation, Alfre Woodard suddenly appears on the screen, via Zoom, sitting in a hotel room in New York. A vase of flowers on the table, a colorful dress on, the African American actress is connecting with Hot Corn to talk about the second season of If it’s, now on Apple TV +, in which she plays the charismatic leader Paris. The speech, however, often touches also the journey of her career, a story that begins in the seventies and that from Tulsa, Oklahoma, took her to Los Angeles, between theater and cinema. “Many years have passed, it’s true”, she reflects, “But I often go back to those days and try to remember the light I had in my eyes when I started doing this job. I am very careful not to lose it, because it is essential … “.

In four decades, Alfre Woodard has been directed by directors such as Robert Altman and Spike Lee, has shot dozens of blockbusters and independent films, has been in cult series such as With an open heart (alongside a young Denzel Washington, see photo below) e Desperate Housewives, we have recently seen it also in the beautiful A father with Kevin Hart (we told you about it here) and even in Marvel movies and series (read Luke Cage), yet incredibly took only one Oscar nomination, way back in 1983, for The silent forest by Martin Ritt. “But it doesn’t matter, I like to play roles that have an audience: in the theater I was used to acting for real, real people, and this I continue to do”.

Alan Rudolph chose it in 1978 and shortly after it was Robert Altman who wanted it for the little known Health. From then on, a path of ups and downs, great films and horrendous films, flops and cult movies, from Grand Canyon by Lawrence Kasdan (very forgotten) a Juanita, Netflix movie written by longtime husband (they’ve been together since 1983) Roderick M. Spencer. «I choose the things I like, stories that interest me, even if not everyone understands. In the case of If it’s, for example, I’m always puzzled when they tell me it’s a sci-fi series. Yes, it’s true, it’s set in the future, but everything it tells could really happen. There are no aliens flying! “.

After the first season, in the new episodes of If it’s we see Alfre still lost in a dystopian future where humanity has been decimated by an epidemic caused by a virus (!) and two million people are left on the planet. “But I don’t divide the two seasons. For me there is no first and second season, the story is the same. Once I have become Paris, my character, I am another person and there is no difference between film and series, at least from this point of view. The work I do before shooting is the same, whether it’s 2 hours of film or 20 of a series. I have to transform myself and until that happens the work is not done… ».

Lost in an atmosphere halfway between Hunger Games And Snowpiercer, Woodard once again demonstrates (if it were needed) her infinite talent, the ability to be at ease so directed by Spike Lee in Crooklyn in that wonderful role (how long have you not seen it? Recover it here) that from the Russo brothers with whom he ended up The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling. “But that’s my job, isn’t it? And I try to do it as best I can, following the example of my references, my three absolute myths: Mary Alice, Vanessa Redgrave, and Geraldine Page ».