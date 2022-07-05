“My love”: Jennifer Lopez posts a TOUCHING video in tribute to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck on Instagram on Father’s Day. But the singer didn’t mention Marc Anthony, the father of her children emma and Max. A noticeable absence in his video.

In her post, the 52-year-old singer called the 49-year-old Oscar winner “constant, loving and selfless father“.

She pointed out that Ben Affleck – who shares Violet, 16, Seraphina13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – are also caring for their 14-year-old twins, emma and Max.

“I’ve had a front row seat to watch how you’ve been a father for over a year now. You are loving and committed in every moment they are with you and that is honestly one of the nicest things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us“, she concluded. “We appreciate and love you beyond measure“.

When she posted her video on Instagram, many users did not hide their surprise. They have demand: “And Mark Anthony?“

Another asked: “No love for Marc? Ouch.“

Jennifer Lopez also wished a happy birthday to her “sweet” and “kind” 80-year-old father.

jlo and Marc Anthony separated in July 2011 after 7 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in June 2014.