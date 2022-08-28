My love: Stromae offers a duet with Camila Cabello, in an amazing clip!

This is a collaboration that we did not expect. We invite you to discover a new version of My lovea track from the new album Multitude of Stromae. The singer, accompanied by Cuban-American star Camila Cabello, even concocted a reality TV-style clip for us to illustrate the words of the song… And it’s worth the detour!

You will not have escaped it, Stromae has made its big comeback to the front of the stage this year. His new album Multitude, released on March 4 in stores, was an immediate success, catapulted from the outset to the top of the French charts as in several other countries around the globe. It must be said that the public was waiting for it, almost 9 years after the previous opus, the phenomenal Square root. And he was not disappointed, rediscovering the unique touch of the artist who immerses himself in different musical cultures, adding an electronic touch and his very particular timbre of voice, to concoct hits with a vengeance.

The first single from Multitude, Healthhit the mark as far as the United States, where the Belgian singer performed it live on the famous show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. It was then on one of the biggest sets in France, the TF1 newscast, that he revealed to us Hell live. followed sons of joy, and a spectacular appearance at Coachella. Definitely back, in top form, Stromae continues and more recently made us discover another title from his new album: My love. A dancing piece, which smells of the Caribbean sun, and which has already been entitled to three versions…

The first, the original which therefore appears on the album Multitude, is rather folkloric with its sounds coming straight from the islands. But on stage, the artist overflowing with creativity chose to sing it a cappella, accompanied by four singers, to finish his concerts. A version that he seems to particularly like, since he ended up recording it in the studio and making a clip of it, broadcast on his Vevo channel on YouTube on June 2:

Stromae and Camila Cabello in The Villa of Broken Hearts

The story could end there. After all, two variants of a song released very recently, it’s already not bad… But no. To everyone’s surprise, this Wednesday, July 27, Stromae unveiled yet another version of My love, and not least. This time, he sings it in duet with Camila Cabello! And it would be the Cuban-American star, who intoxicated the whole planet with hits like Havana and senorita, who would be at the initiative of this unexpected collaboration. “Stromae fan for years“, the singer fell in love with this piece, her “prefer“from the new album, which inspired him”a little verse“, as she explains herself on her Instagram account:

“We met at the Met Gala and I texted her saying it was my favorite song, then I went into the studio and wrote a quick little verse about my intentions for a ‘hot girl. summer’. Oh, and I speak some French thanks to Duolingo (I’m obsessed with languages) and I wanted to sing some French on this song.”

The next day, this duet version of My love landed on YouTube, through an official clip. And what a clip! To illustrate the words of the title, which speaks of infidelity, Stromae was inspired by reality TV shows which see couples coming together and breaking up in paradisiacal villas. Besides, it’s The Villa My Love that we discover in images, a wink it seems to The Villa of Broken Hearts. Obviously, the Belgian artist lends himself to the game by embodying one of the candidates, with a protruding torso in the sequences facing the camera of the famous “confessional”. Camila Cabello, too, pops a head in the video. And we don’t know if she knows about it, but her character, on the phone, is reminiscent of a certain Nabila and her famous “No but hello, what“…

Sources: RTL, BFM TV