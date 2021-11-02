“My marriage was about to break out”

Hailey Baldwin, married Bieber, reveals unprecedented background on the relationship with her husband, who has never left alone in times of crisis

The relationship between Hailey Baldwin Bieber And Justin Bieber has notoriously experienced ups and downs. The two were together intermittently between 2015 and 2016, a period in which the Canadian singer re-established relations with the former historian Selena Gomez. Then, in 2018, the marriage. The two, very young, are today one of the most close-knit couples of the American showbiz. There model he decided to go through some difficult moments he lived alongside Justin and how he found a way to overcome them.

27-year-old Justin Bieber, on the crest of the wave since early adolescence, didn’t have an easy life. As he said more than once, luckily he was able to solve many of his problems thanks to his wife Hailey. The latter indulged in important confessions in the last episode of the podcast “In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith “ for Us Weekly. Indeed, explains the model at the age of 25, there was a moment when she felt she could no longer live with Justin who, according to her, would take her to the limit.

“I remember calling [mia madre] a couple of times, once in particular [quando] we were in Brooklyn and I called her, crying, and I told her, “I can’t do this anymore”

Hailey has been assailed by multiple doubts about her relationship with the star, so much so that she is on the verge of giving up everything. Last April he declared a GQ that their marriage initially lacked trust. However, Alec Baldwin’s granddaughter later made an important decision, making a promise to herself that she then managed to keep. The model friend of Kendall Jenner has decided not to abandon her husband just when he needed her most.

“I thought I was in it. So I made a decision: I know for a fact that I have loved this person for a long time and now is not the time to give up on him. I would never do such a thing to him. “

The model firmly stated that she would never abandon the person she loves in a difficult time, saying to “Don’t be that kind of person” without hiding, however, the effort it took:

“I always had a clear intention of resisting, no matter what the outcome was. But it was really hard… There were days when I was literally like “I don’t know if it’s going to be okay.”

Time seems to have proved Hailey right. Apparently, now, the singer’s problems seem to be solved. Justin, also a guest on the podcast, revealed what was the medicine that helped their relationship heal:

“I think it was just time that healed things, just showing ourselves to each other every day, being consistent. I think I have had a lot of trauma, but only she keeps showing me every day that she is there for me. “

The two today appear very much in love and grateful to each other and their relationship seems more solid than ever. The couple has never hidden their intention to add new members to the family. Bieber himself, in his docu-film “Our world” released last October 8, he admitted he wanted to start thinking about having a baby with Hailey as early as the end of 2021.