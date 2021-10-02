News

«My memories from the“ Twilight ”set? Sad, cold and I would have killed everyone “

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

UNITED STATES

11.06.20 – 13:450

This is how actress Anna Kendrick joked about her experience on the set of the most famous vampire saga

NEW YORK – Anna Kendrick doesn’t often talk about her experience on the set of “Twilight”, her first major film role. Made famous rather by the cult “In the clouds” and the song series “Pitch Perfect”, and about to launch her new series “Love Life” she decided to unbutton herself about it in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The most vivid of the memories is the ruthless climate of Oregon: “All I remember is that it was a cold hangman and it was an infinite sadness”, the 34-year-old chuckled, “I always had the Converse soaked in water and looking at the my castmates thought: “They’re cool, of course, in a normal place we might as well be friends, but here …”, I wanted to kill everyone! “

Loading...
Advertisements

But something good was born in the collective suffering: “Well yes, it was like surviving a traumatic event, like taking hostages … It’s something that binds you forever in an indissoluble way!” mock Kendrick.

Of the set mates, the one she has the sweetest words for is Kristen Stewart: «Often people talk to me about the graduation speech of the third film saying: ‘You’re very good, you made us move!’. I always explain, it’s not because of me: if you notice you are only moved by Kristen Stewart’s reaction to my words. They tell me: “That speech is a bomb” and I reply: “No, it’s her, she’s very good” ».


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

887
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
770
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
770
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
760
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
687
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
683
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
679
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
671
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
665
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top