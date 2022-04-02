“My mental health problems. But I keep fighting” – Libero Quotidiano





The super-champion, the hero, indeed the super-hero shows himself for what he is, in his most human, intimate, weak nature. We talk about Lewis Hamilton and his disruptive confessions, rained down on Instagram. The seven-time world champion, the Mercedes ace, the man who wrote more than one page of Formula 1 history explains: “I fought for a long time with mental and emotional health problems. To move forward requires constant effort, but we must keep fighting“.





And again, Hamilton reveals how “in some days it is really difficult to stay positive, because there is so much to do and to achieve”. A confession that makes him think, words with which Hamilton takes off his armor, the one behind which a fragile man, like many of us, hides. Just him, one of the toughest on the track and the most glacial out of the circuit, that Hamilton also for a long time at the center of the gossip columns, between flirting and inaccessible loves. Reasons why the confessions are even more unsettling. And important.





Sentences written in a very difficult sporting period for him: after the mockery at the last race of the world championship last year, at the first two appointments of the new Lewis world championship he found himself dealing with a sensationally backward Mercedes compared to competitors, for the first time in many years now.

“I’m writing to tell you it’s okay to feel the way it feels, know that you are not alone and that we will make it – Hamilton added on social media -. Today a friend reminded me that you can be strong enough to do whatever comes into your mind. We can all do it. Let us remember to live with gratitude to rise again. I send you love “, concluded his touching post. Words that force us to reflect.