‘My Mine & Me’ Selena Gomez’s song that talks about mental health: “My mind and I don’t get along” – Music

Selena Gómez, singer, actress and producer of her latest series, ‘Only murders in the building’will premiere on November 4 his new documentary ‘My Mine & Me’in which he will talk about his mental health problems since 2017, the year in which he had a kidney transplant, going through his rupture probe with Justin Bieber and his alleged confrontation with Hailey Bieber, until 2022. In addition, he has announced , last Monday, October 24, the launch of the theme that will accompany it, titled in the same way as the production. Whom CHAIN ​​100we bring you up to date with all the details about Gómez’s new song and its long-awaited documentary, which as a whole is titled by the artist herself as ‘Selena Gomez a New Era’.

Documentary + song titled alike: ‘My Mine & Me’



We already have a small trailer on the next theme of the former Disney Channel star, related to his next project, about to be released. In it we can only see a brief succession of videos, approximately 30 seconds, of Selena, various highlights within her musical career, opening her heart in vein. The lyrics are closely related to her mental health problems: anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder, which was diagnosed in 2020. “My mind and I, there are times when we didn’t get along And it’s hard to breathe, but I wouldn’t change my life. If someone saw me like this, then they wouldn’t feel lonely…”this is the part, of the new song ‘My Mine & Me’which Selena wanted to advance.

A documentary that will leave you speechless

Also, a few days ago, he released the trailer for the documentary through his Instagram account, in which he has more than 350 million followers, and, where for several years, she was the most followed woman in the world. During this little fragment, which she leaves us with honey on our lips, she establishes as a motto: “How do I learn to breathe my own air again”. In addition, he gives us brief glimpses of some themes that will be recurring, such as fame or the pressure of working from an early age and how to use it in a positive way. Finally, he wants to make it clear that “it’s the beginning for me”.

A 360º change of life

Selena Gomez is giving a 360 degree change in your life. So much so, that even he has been seen in public with haley bieber and, both, have been photographed while making affectionate gestures. The second edition of the gala took place last Saturday in mid-October “Academy Museum” in the city of Los Angeles. This event was attended by celebrities such as Joe Jonas, Julia Roberts, Geoge Clooney, Selena Gómez, Hailey Bieber… among many others. But it was the last two that gave people something to talk about. During the gala, the two young women wanted to take a step forward in their relationship, but this time they went forward, both were photographed together on several occasions throughout the event. That yes, they are photos that do not leave anyone indifferent, since they come out in a very friendly posture and, even, embraced.