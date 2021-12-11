“My mom is sick because of you doctors”

“It is you who are hurting our mother, Covid has nothing to do with it” shouted the children of an unvaccinated seventy-year-old, intubated in the intensive care clinic of the Torrette hospital. They did not want to admit, until the end, that their mother was in that condition because they had convinced her not to get immunized. Says the head physician, Professor Abele Donati: «We need a lot of patience, we use a lot of our time to talk to the No vax family about the intubated patients. It doesn’t always go like this: there are also many patients who, when they recover, realize the mistake committed by not vaccinating ». Professor Venerino Poletti is the director of the thoracic department of the Romagna health authority and lecturer at the University of Bologna. From the front line of the sub-intensive therapy in Forlì the other day he did not slow down his Romagna blood character when, on two occasions, two No vax patients, a man and a woman, both with assisted breathing, verbally attacked the nurses.

No vax, the anger of the doctors

“The thing that made me angry the most – he says – is that they are more vulgar with female nurses than with men.” They used the word “shit” and other imaginable words when you want to offend a woman and the most incredible thing is that in the Intensive Sub ward they saved both of their lives. But for their crazy logic if they were sick, the fault was not Covid and the unconsciousness of the unvaccinated, but of doctors and nurses. «Both in their sixties, one is in finance, the other is a teacher. Here, the thing that surprises me is that we are seeing quite a few teachers among the No vax who end up in hospital. Let’s be clear, luckily it does not always go like this, many thank us for having cured them, they tell us that they were wrong and that they will convince other people to get vaccinated. Unfortunately, among the No vax patients in intensive diving there are also those who are in those conditions for love: they are the elderly who did not feel like saying no to their No vax children and did not get vaccinated. They trusted and are now sick. But there are also many who were simply afraid of the vaccine “.

At the San Martino hospital in Genoa, Professor Angelo Gratarola, director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit, rattles off the statistics: out of 30 patients in intensive care, 90 percent are not vaccinated, the others are or people who have not had immune response because, for example, they are cancer patients or elderly people who have not yet received the third dose: “Faced with numbers, there is little room for ideology – he says – but it’s nice when you see patients like a 50-year-old No vax who has just recovered who thanks and says he feels like a miracle worker ». In summary, according to the experience of Italian hospitals: there is one part that ends up in intensive or sub-intensive care simply because he was afraid of the vaccine and usually repents, another who has trusted, wrongly, the advice of his children . And then there are the diehards, who even deny the evidence until the end and in order not to admit that they were wrong they lash out at the doctors. And what could have been avoided still remains inevitable. In the intensive care unit of the Agostino Gemelli polyclinic in Rome there is a woman, over 80 years old, not vaccinated “who refused to be intubated, her condition – explains Massimo Antonelli, director of the emergency, anesthesia and resuscitation department. – they are very serious, for now we are treating her with a helmet, hopefully not worse ».

Frustration

In this ward, which since March 2020 has treated more than 1,400 serious patients, in the face of certain attitudes there is also frustration: “Those who do not make it – continues Antonelli – and have chosen not to get vaccinated leave you with deep bitterness, they are deaths that could have been avoided ». Also at Gemelli, a No vax man over 40 among the best known tattoo artists in the capital was hospitalized for a long time in intensive care. He defeated Covid and with tears in his eyes when he left the ward on his legs he told the doctors: “What a big mistake I made in not getting vaccinated.” “Some time later we received a list of people – concludes Antonelli – men and women who got vaccinated because they were convinced by the patient, he sent it to us and this often happens: the No vax who are saved become the strongest supporters of the campaign vaccinal. Unfortunately, this is not always the case “. It even happens that serious patients decide to leave the hospital. “We had three men hospitalized in intensive care – adds Francesco Pugliese, director of the Dea Umberto I, another polyclinic in the capital – who were not intubated but were in serious condition, they signed their resignations and while trying to stop them in every way they are gone away. They then died at home ». Only on Thursday afternoon Pugliese had to “fight” to convince three unvaccinated men between 50 and 60 to accept Ecmo, extracorporeal oxygenation. “The only way not to lose them – comments the head physician – but sometimes it’s really difficult”.