My monsters on the red carpet

From one to 4. From Jeeg Robot, to his “little” Armata Brancaleone, superstar of the Venice Film Festival 2021. Gabriele Mainetti made us wait and waited six years. But in the end it came back. Freaks Out today he will bring his freaks / monsters on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival. “I will accompany them, hand in hand, one by one”, he says with his Roman accent.

Venice Film Festival 2021: who are the freaks of Freaks Out

The red carpet of Freaks Out it is the most important one. The evening one: in the early evening. Everyone will be there, on the red carpet: Matilde, the Cencio, Mario, Fulvio. The electric girl. The albino that moves insects. The nano magnet. And the giant covered in hair. alias: Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto, Giancarlo Martini. It’s a perfect and hidden Claudio Santamaria…

Venice Film Festival 2021: plot and protagonists of Freaks Out

He, their creator director, he loves them without measure and control. «They move in this Rome where the classical ruins are one with the bombed neighborhoods. We are in the autumn of 1943. While these four “freaks” lose their father / owner of the circus (Giorgio Tirabassi), the Germans have occupied the city. They themselves will witness the raid on the ghetto. They will see the real freaks, the real monsters of history “…

Venice 78: Gabriele Mainetti tells Freaks Out

How did this story start?

We were looking for an inspiration, after the success of Jeeg Robot. More than the Marvel superheroes, I thought about my loves. Steven Spielberg, from Indiana Jones to Schindler’s List. The Wizard of Oz. But also Fellini, Rossellini. I wanted to tell about four freak phenomena who feel like monsters and who actually discover that they can “change” history. I also love Quentin Tarantino. And the Italian comedy. As in The Brancaleone army, even my characters in the end they will prove their greatness. Using their big heart… And there are the special effects, fantasy, dreams, the circus. But also the reality. The horrors of history. Loneliness. Learning to know each other, find your place, love each other. No longer need the cradle. Which for my characters is the circus. At first they feel orphaned. They will learn to survive on their own ».

In the title you mention a great movie of Hollywood monsters from the 1930s …

Of course: Freaks by Todd Browning. I love. An extreme film, with real monsters. Too much for Hollywood who immediately imprisoned him, blocking him, as a cursed movie. But I also liked the idea that freak out in English it means to go crazy. My freaks go crazy in the face of life. To reality. History in its most dramatic moments, yesterday as today, drives you crazy ».

Yours are very human superheroes, with all their fears, curiosities, obsessions …

For me they are not cartoon characters. They are special people. Very human. The tenderness that Matilde, the chick of the group, gives me is infinite …

Aurora Giovinazzo as Matilde: a chick who is a tiger

Aurora Giovinazzo is very good, a revelation. And he was only 15 when you shot …

Wonderful. Just like her character, she is tender and very courageous at the same time. A chick and a tiger. It is the growing child. We discover her abandoned and greet her as a woman, perhaps the most adult of all. The strongest, too. It is she who “saves” her comrades. Exactly like in Jeeg Robot it was Alessia who let the protagonist find out who she was. And to make him accept it … They always say I make men’s movies. I actually think my films are female. Alessia in Jeeg Robot and here Matilde: without them my boys would not be able to do it. And I’m not Wonder Woman: they are real women.

Are you convinced that even in reality the real engine are women?

Of course! Exactly like Matilde, when you discover the strength that you have inside no one can stop you. My three male freaks are “whiners”, like me and my friends in life. Instead the women I met, from those of my family to my partner … what strength you have. And what are you!

