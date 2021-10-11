“My moon has found its sun” – Corriere.it

A wish full of romance and love, the one that Katy Perry dedicated via Instagram to her future husband Orlando Bloom, who turns 44 today. Very happy 44th birthday to my love, incredible father of my Dove, shining mirror that sees and reflects to me what I do not see … I am so happy that my moon has found its sun. I love you. Words that are going around the network and the world, dedicated to the star born in Canterbury on January 13, 1977, who is living a new youth next to Katy Perry, from whom last August he had a daughter, Daisy Dive, called Dove, after Flynn, nearly 10 years old, had by ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

2020 was supposed to be the year of the wedding, after the romantic proposal on board a helicopter made by Orlando to Katy on Valentine’s Day 2019. First it seemed that the two had to exchange s in Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland, then in a place mysterious in front of a few close friends: in the end, like many common and famous couples (see JLo and Alex Rodriguez) they had decided to postpone to the new year. A 2020 of ups and downs for Orlando Bloom, from the death of his beloved dog Mighty, to the release of his latest film The Outpost and the work on the set of the second season of Carnival Row. But now with Katy Perry, whom he met in 2016 at the Golden Globes and with whom he only separated for a short 6-month parenthesis, everything is going well. Their was love at first sight as the actor himself said. I was on stage, looking at the audience and there she was, sitting alone in the crowd. And I remember wearing this beautiful pink dress and I thought: wow, I think it’s Katy Perry, the 43-year-old actor recalled. Now all that remains is to crown the dream of love with orange blossoms.