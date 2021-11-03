“My mother and I, Margherita Buy (completely different from me”) – Corriere.it

from Valerio Cappelli

The young actress plays Verdone's daughter in «Vita da Carlo». «Mom's popularity is useful, but only at the beginning. I have to get a film culture on her. She didn't want me to be an actress, a job that gives you a lot but can make you feel inadequate "







Caterina De Angelis is 20 years old and plays (as Maddalena) the daughter of Carlo Verdone in the series Life as a Carlo, starting tomorrow on Amazon Prime. Daughter of Margherita Buy, she chose the same profession as her mother, such as Deva Cassel (daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel), Rosa Enginoli (her mother is Claudia Gerini) and Eugenia Costantini (Laura Morante). Caterina is a spontaneous and direct girl. Carlo’s real daughter, Giulia, said to her father: “But I’m not like that.”

«That Giulia is right, she is super educated and Maddalena is peperina. He is not so different from me, I also live in London, I grew up in a similar family and my parents, separated, love each other, then my mother makes cinema like Carlo … The thing that fascinated me about him is the attention, in a set full of young people he gave different advice to each of us ».

«History of cinema at the university, but it is applied, the Anglo-Saxon method. I signed up because I was terrified to admit what I wanted to do, the actress, I didn’t have the courage to tell my mother. She told me: do what you want but, please, not the actress. “

«He said that it’s a job that gives you a lot of happiness but can make you feel inadequate, forgotten, it’s psychologically heavy. After my first experience, a short film for Maria Sole Tognazzi, I began to send out signals ».

And the audition for Verdone …

“I kept it hidden. I haven’t said anything to anyone. Carlo? We know each other, actually no, he remembered me when I was a child: I was silent, I didn’t speak, I was terrified. He understood who I was at the second audition, from Capalbio, on Skype. You are Margherita’s daughter, what are you doing here … ».

They will say: here, also Capalbio, the buen retiro …

“It is a stereotype but for me it is the most beautiful place in the world, I went there as a child, I have historical friends, there I met my boyfriend”.

And they will add: here is the usual privileged one.

“It’s true but it doesn’t mean anything, Mom’s popularity is for the first two months. I hope to do this job because I’m good and I deserved it ».

Do you feel more of a comic or dramatic actress?

“I am sunny and exuberant like my father, even if the dramatic perhaps reflects me more. At school I recited a tough monologue, I liked that negativity, I cried with anxiety. Did I get it from mom? Yes, but let’s not exaggerate, not like her ».

Does the confrontation with your mother frighten you?

“We are completely different. The best thing he taught me is that it’s a job like any other. It may be difficult to think of it, but it is what it transmitted to me, I would not know how to see it in any other way ».

Is she a present parent?

“Yes and no, at school she didn’t despair if I wasn’t the top of the class, but she was strict about discipline, altruism, others first … I never thought about using her last name in the cinema, it would be terrible. However, I found out late that she was acting. As a child, the make-up artist and the hairdresser attracted me to her sets. And I haven’t seen many of his films. I also know little about my dad. ‘

Renato De Angelis, famous doctor.

“He’s a surgeon, he has two or three specializations, I know he works from the neck to under the belly.”

But have you seen the two films of Margherita with Verdone?

“Damn the day I met you the

I started on TV, something happened every time, the antenna dying due to bad weather, the Pay TV subscription that expired… I have to get a film culture about her ».

Carlo in the series is a candidate for mayor.

“I don’t know enough about politics, I care a lot about everything related to climate change.”

“I am 1 and 80, at the Film Festival I was wearing heels and Verdone told me I was a basketball player”.

Your favorite actress?

“Help, I don’t know. But she plays less and less the role of the mother who breaks up ».