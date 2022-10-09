“My mother beat us a lot”

Jennifer Lopez is in the spotlight of a documentary event broadcast on Netflix, Half-time. The opportunity to learn a little more about her adolescence and understand how she got there. J.Lo left the family at the age of 18 with the desire to pursue her dreams. What triggered this “fugue”? Yet another argument with his mother, Guadalupe. Who has always been demanding of her three daughters (Jennifer has an older sister, Leslie, and a younger sister, Lynda). And a little more.

Jennifer Lopez on her mother: “She beat us a lot”

” Child, I was surrounded by strong, dominant, and tough womensays Jennifer. My mother, my grandmother and my aunt. They ruled everything. They were in charge. My mother is a super complicated person, she had her share of hardships. In his day, you married a man who would take care of you for the rest of your life. She had much bigger dreams. She dreamed of being an actress. She wanted our independence. ‘I don’t want you to be dependent on a man'”remembers the star.

And Guadalupe recognizes it, “I was very demanding with them. Not to criticize. To aim higher. Jennifer is the one who gave me a hard time. We often argued”she says. “She did what she had to do to survive and that made her strong but it also toughened her,” Jennifer continues. To the point that she was even violent towards her daughters, “She beat us a lot”says J.Lo. “I was far from being a perfect mother but what I can say is that I did everything in their interest”defends Guadalupe.

Despite everything, Jennifer Lopez and her mother remained united. The proof, in May 2021, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, she had made this beautiful statement to him: “Thank you so much for being patient with me, for doing everything I wanted to do, for believing in me,” Jen told him recently. The seed you planted made me who I am”.

——————-

Read also :

Jennifer Lopez: her mother, Guadalupe, is just canonissime! We know from whom she gets this dream physique…

Johnny Depp, accused of hitting a man: what is this new trial that awaits him?