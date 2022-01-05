“My mother didn’t want to do it”

Abandoned in a box of cardboard in Fairbanks, in Alaska. And how much success to a newborn, next to which one was also found letter with written: «Mia mother it is so sad to do this gesture“. As the Independent reports, the baby was found wrapped in blankets by the woman who saved him, Roxy Lane, around 2pm on New Year’s Eve. The same then published a video on Facebook showing what happened.

On Alaska State Troopers, the police she declared: “The baby is in good shape healthThe note found next to the child said “Please help me !!!” and that the child was born 12 weeks premature.

“My parents and my grandparents – sio reads – they have no food or money to raise me. They never wanted to do this to me. ‘ And again: «Please take me and Find me a loving family. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn“.

Perhaps, the parents could be too young to know that the state of Alaska has a law on the safe havens that allows new parents to to deliver your child to the police, firefighters or paramedics and other health care workers until the child reaches 21 days of age.

According to the Department of Health and Social Services of Alaska , children can also be entrusted to “any person that the parent reasonably believes it can to maintain the child safe e to provide adequate care “.

“There is always one more choice safe and human to deliver a child and you won’t get into trouble and you won’t even have to answer difficult questions, “wrote Ms Roxy Lane on social media, expressing her opinion on abandonment. “Take the baby to a fire station, church, or hospital and they will take care of them. «I hope the mother get the help of which could be need. I doubt that yes would be could afford to take it in hospital and may need treatment medical. Please, someone knows this new one mom, check it out! She may find herself in a desperate situation, feeling abandoned, ”Lane added.

«Clearly – he continues -, someone in our community has felt so lost and hopeless that he has probably made the most choice hard of his life, leaving that innocent life by the side of the road with nothing but a few blankets and a name. But she called him! There is a little bit of love there, even though he made a terrible decision. I know we are all struggling, I can see it. I see you. I love you all and I am here. I saved a child today and will probably think of Teshawn for the rest of my life. ‘ He told The Daily Beast he had issued the video «in the hope that all people involved have received the help they might have need and that any justice necessary to be served it would have been done ».

