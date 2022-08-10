My name is Groot: Season 1 review





MY NAME IS GROOT

Broadcasting date : 08/10/2022

Dissemination platform: Disney +

episodes: 1.01 1.05

Director: Kirsten Lepore

Screenwriter: Kirsten Lepore according to the work of Stan Lee

Performer: Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper

CRITICISM

We find the appreciated character of the works Guardians of the Galaxy in a small series of 5 short films of 5 minutes, My name is Grootallowing him to be highlighted during his childhood period between the first two films of the saga.

The episodes, written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, each time focus on the event that occurs in the character’s life. It is therefore both small sequences showing elements allowing us to see the way in which the latter lives and grows in the heart of his friends’ ship.

However, the shuttle is not the only place we discover, as we can see Groot evolving on different planets that he visits.

The work is well done and very well animated. We take great pleasure in finding this very sympathetic character and seeing the way in which he understands the world. The episodes are also completely independent and can be watched separately or in sequence in a program of about twenty minutes.

Enthusiasts will therefore be delighted to discover the tribulations of the shrub with its ever-developed language, dubbed in the original version by Vin Diesel. While his faithful sidekick, voiced by Bradley Cooper, makes a small appearance in an explosive episode.

The main objective of the work is to be fun and entertaining and fulfills this perfectly. However, the adventures of Groot do not change much what we know about the universe of Guardians of the Galaxy. We must therefore appreciate these adventures as amusing moments allowing us to better understand the character’s childhood, without the story having an impact on the rest of the feature films.

We will also take pleasure in discovering some pretty plant proposals which bring an additional charm to the strolling of a little character to whom children should become very attached.

My name is Groot is a good fun series of shorts highlighting a really special character. With funny and colorful stories, a beautiful realization and easy to understand elements, the work is a must watch for all fans of the character.

Fun and effective.





SYNOPSIS

It is impossible to protect the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready for Baby Groot to come to the fore with his own series, exploring his glory days and the trouble he got into growing up among the stars.

TRAILER









