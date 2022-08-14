My name is Groot: The episode posters of the (…)

Disney+ has released the official posters for all five episodes of My name is Groota new series of Marvel Cinematic Universe whose episodes are the size of Baby Groot.

Featuring the cutest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy (performed by Vin Diesel), each episode of My name is Groot tells an independent story that takes place before and after the main events of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

the end of the first movie Guardians of the Galaxy, the arboreal hero sacrifices himself to save his teammates. Devastated by the loss of his friend, Rocket Raccoon (played by Bradley Cooper) retrieves a branch from Groot, plants it and tends to it until a new baby is born. Baby Groot appears in the post-credits scene of the first film and returns in the second film in the franchise, winning our hearts with his delightful personality. Sure, Baby Groot has already grown up in the MCU, but he’s too cute to let go. Marvel Studios therefore tends the universe of Guardians of the Galaxy with five new stories centering on him…

On the program for Groot in the coming months, the Holiday Special Guardians of the Galaxyand the Volume 3 of the Guardians in 2023. In the meantime, My name is Groot is available on Disney+.











