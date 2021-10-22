“My parents wanted me to have an abortion”

Not only Britney Spears. As revealed today TMZ Jamie Lynn, the pop star’s sister, was also her victim of his family and published some shocking parts of his new book, Things I Should Have Said. According to reports from the 30-year-old, her parents seem to have tried to do it abort when it’s got pregnant at 16. Jamie’s story follows.

“They prevented me from talking to people”

“THE my parents and my team are guilty of my unhappiness during that time. One day they came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby this young was a bad idea. They told me things like ‘this will end your career, you won’t have any other options. You don’t know what you are doing, you have to stop now. There are pills you can take to put an end to this. We can help you take care of this problem. We know a doctor. ‘ They just wanted to make this ‘problem’ disappear. They were sure that getting rid of my baby would be the right way. You cannot understand what I had to go through. They took away my cell phone so that I could not communicate with anyone, if not with them. The goal was to control me in every step. I wanted to talk to Britney and was not allowed, they didn’t want her to know I was pregnant. She found out from the paparazzi, do you realize?

TOI needed her more than ever and she was unable to help me in my most vulnerable time. The pain of not being able to reach my sister tore me apart and it still hurts today I assure you. One day I tried to rebel and I had a furious argument with my father. He was very agitated and started to offend me heavily. When I decided that they would not have me aborted, then they started making arrangements to exclusively sell the news of the pregnancy and make money from it “ he concluded.

