“My past relationships were cursed”

Selena Gomez believes her former relationships were “cursed”.

The American singer and actress, who has previously dated stars like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, admits she suffered from never feeling on par with her partners.

Speaking of his sentimental past, the former Disney star confided in Vogue Australia, which dedicated the cover of the next issue to her.

“I was too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in a relationship,” the pop star said. “I think most of my experiences in relationships were cursed.”

Between 2010 and 2018 Selena had an on / off relationship with Bieber, now married to model Hailey Baldwin; in 2017, for about 10 months, he attended The Weeknd. He is currently single.

Loading... Advertisements

During the interview, the 28-year-old returned to talking about music and her album “Rare”, released in 2020, and her make-up line Rare Beauty, which was a great success.

“Maybe I was looking for a word [Rare] that reflected my personality, because I have always felt at fault in my past relationships and never on the same level. “

“I said that was just the way I wanted to feel. So it wasn’t even like, “Oh, I feel like this, let me sing.” It was almost like saying, “I really need to feel this way for myself.”

Selena appeared on the cover in a metallic gold shirt with tassel details on the sleeve and yellow collar, as well as a gold skirt, both by Burberry.