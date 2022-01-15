“My penis has shrunk”: in his thirties he claims that Covid made him lose 4 cm

https://it.sputniknews.com/20220113/mi-si-e-rimpicciolito-il-pene-30enne-supports-che-il-covid-gli-ha-fatto-perdere-4-cm-14598063.html

“I have shrunk”: thirty years old claims that Covid made him lose 4 cm of penis length

“I have shrunk”: thirty years old claims that Covid made him lose 4 cm of penis length

In the latest episode of “How to Do It – Tips on Sex with Stoya and Rick”, podcast by Slate.com, a man in his thirties said he was facing a … 13.01.2022, Sputnik Italy

2022-01-13T19: 32 + 0100

2022-01-13T19: 32 + 0100

2022-01-13T19: 32 + 0100

world

sex

coronavirus around the world

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

“I have shrunk”: thirty years old claims that Covid made him lose 4 cm of penis length

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/764/45/7644577_76:0:2000:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_ecccc58d8497a97a1de9a1c5a96f24a1.jpg

Before falling ill, the man who spoke to the program claimed that his penis was “above average” in size, but, after contracting the coronavirus in July 2021 and being hospitalized, he noticed that it had shrunk by “At least an inch and a half”, he said, that is almost 4 centimeters. The story of the man, who has maintained his anonymity, seems not to be so far-fetched, say urologists. Indeed, in some cases, patients who have undergone a severe Covid course have also complained of erectile dysfunction, among other ‘post Covid’ symptoms, after all, it is known that COVID-19 in some patients can affect blood flow in general, poor circulation and blood clots have been observed in patients with what are referred to as “COVID toes”, so why not, also on blood flow to the penis, and therefore on erectile function, there could be consequences. , experts argue, it would be improper to speak of a real reduction of the organ. Rather, it would be more correct to call it a reduction in functionality. By worsening erectile capacity, the penis appears smaller as an organ, in fact it is just no longer able to reach its optimal size, because its corpora cavernosa are unable to accumulate all the blood pumped by the venous system. In these cases, said Dr. Charles Welliver, urologist and director of male health at Albany Medical College, speaking on Slate’s podcast, there are ways to treat the condition and undertake a ‘rehabilitation’. According to these, devices that stretch the penis or aspiration, such as the special vacuum pumps, can help stimulate the blood supply and, over time, restore functionality and size.Also Dr. Ashley G. Winter, urologist and doctor of sexual medicine, speaking at program, tried to reassure the anonymous concerned about the unwanted side effects suffered: “These are easy things you can do at home to prevent shortening or to actually regain the length you lost, “said the doctor.

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News bulletin

it_IT

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnit1.img.sputniknews.com/img/764/45/7644577_557:0:2000:1082_1920x0_80_0_0_443fb6766334b4205a35c0d69f460b3a.jpg

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik Italy feedback.it@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

world, sex, coronavirus in the world