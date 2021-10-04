My photography gives a true cross-section of the land that surrounds me and that I love

The wonders of Tuscia – Curated by Maurizio Di Giovancarlo

Viterbo – I have always conceived my photography as a tool of vision, clarification and narration, aimed at giving back to the viewer a true cross-section of the land that surrounds me and that I love, Tuscia.

Viterbo

Photography fascinates because it has enormous and diverse narrative potential. He is capable of traumatizing the viewer, showing war scenes, but he can also illuminate different perspectives of everyday life, or tell all the nuances of a territory and be a witness to the truth, immersing himself in the reality of an objective story and experiencing photography without manipulation or conditioning. .

Vico lake

I tell about what I perceive, what intrigues me; my photography is not constructed, but testifies with absolute and unambiguous confirmation what I see in my lens, and nothing else.

Tuscania

This is the story I have been telling for many years, having fun touring the length and breadth of Tuscia. I met people, guide-inhabitants who illustrated these places to me, and who, in turn, transmitted to me the memory of those who lived here before, making me feel like a metronome that oscillates between events that can only be witnessed thanks to photography , to then share them with the whole world through the social channels of Tuscia Fotografia.

Sutri

This is also thanks to the invitation of Carlo Galeotti, director of Tusciaweb, who offered me the opportunity to make known The Wonders of Tuscia, which is also the title of a small column that I have been keeping for about a year and which has hosted more or minus forty stories, past and present events, more or less known places in our Tuscia. And as Jack Nicholson says in the film “Something Has Changed”: “Here we are in New York: if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere”. I’m definitely trading the “Big Apple” for the beauty of Tuscia.

Nepi

I end this brief excursus with a phrase from a famous photographer, Helmut Newton, a German naturalized Australian, known for his female nude portraits, which I believe embodies the philosophy of what we photographers do: “The desire to discover, the desire to to excite, the taste for capturing: three concepts that summarize the art of photography “.

Maurizio Di Giovancarlo / Tuscia Photography

October 4th, 2021