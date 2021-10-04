News

My photography gives a true cross-section of the land that surrounds me and that I love

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The wonders of Tuscia – Curated by Maurizio Di Giovancarlo

Viterbo – I have always conceived my photography as a tool of vision, clarification and narration, aimed at giving back to the viewer a true cross-section of the land that surrounds me and that I love, Tuscia.

Viterbo

Viterbo

Photography fascinates because it has enormous and diverse narrative potential. He is capable of traumatizing the viewer, showing war scenes, but he can also illuminate different perspectives of everyday life, or tell all the nuances of a territory and be a witness to the truth, immersing himself in the reality of an objective story and experiencing photography without manipulation or conditioning. .

Vico lake

Vico lake

I tell about what I perceive, what intrigues me; my photography is not constructed, but testifies with absolute and unambiguous confirmation what I see in my lens, and nothing else.

Tuscania

Tuscania

Loading...
Advertisements

This is the story I have been telling for many years, having fun touring the length and breadth of Tuscia. I met people, guide-inhabitants who illustrated these places to me, and who, in turn, transmitted to me the memory of those who lived here before, making me feel like a metronome that oscillates between events that can only be witnessed thanks to photography , to then share them with the whole world through the social channels of Tuscia Fotografia.

Sutri

Sutri

This is also thanks to the invitation of Carlo Galeotti, director of Tusciaweb, who offered me the opportunity to make known The Wonders of Tuscia, which is also the title of a small column that I have been keeping for about a year and which has hosted more or minus forty stories, past and present events, more or less known places in our Tuscia. And as Jack Nicholson says in the film “Something Has Changed”: “Here we are in New York: if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere”. I’m definitely trading the “Big Apple” for the beauty of Tuscia.

Nepi

Nepi

I end this brief excursus with a phrase from a famous photographer, Helmut Newton, a German naturalized Australian, known for his female nude portraits, which I believe embodies the philosophy of what we photographers do: “The desire to discover, the desire to to excite, the taste for capturing: three concepts that summarize the art of photography “.

Maurizio Di Giovancarlo / Tuscia Photography

October 4th, 2021


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.1K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
983
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
898
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
831
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
790
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
768
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
767
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
757
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
749
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
745
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top