My Policeman and other films in which Harry Styles acts after leaving One Direction

This Wednesday morning the teaser of Harry Styles’ next film, My Policeman, was released, which will hit theaters next October and where, as the title says, he will play a policeman.

The film is one of the singer and actor’s big bets for this 2022 along with Don’t worry, darling (“Don’t worry, honey”) that will also arrive in the second half of the year.

But this is not the first time that the former member of One Direction ventures into acting because, along with his musical career, he has been in charge of showing us that his thing is also to give life to all kinds of characters.

my policeman

where to see it: It opens in October in theaters and in November through Amazon Prime Video.

what is it about: The film directed by Michael Grandage, and based on the homonymous novel by Bethan Roberts, presents us with the story of a policeman (Tom, played by Styles) and a school teacher named Marion (Emma Corrin) who are in love, but at the same time. Even in a context where homosexuality is illegal (in the 1950s), Tom has an affair with Patrick (David Dawson). Years later, already in the 90s and with Marion and Tom married, the men meet again.

Don’t worry, darling

Where to see it: next to be released in cinemas in September of this year.

What is it about: Directed by Olivia Wilde, follows the lives of a 1950s couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), who live in a utopian experimental community where everything seems perfect until they discover there’s a secret behind it. .

Dunkirk

Where to see it: Netflix

What is it about: set in 1940, in World War II, follows a group of young soldiers who are stranded in the city of Dunkirk and their subsequent evacuation in the so-called “Operation Dynamo”. Although the character of Styles is not the protagonist, he does have weight during the story because he is one of the soldiers of the British army.

Eternals

Where to see it: Disney+

What is it about: follows a group of immortal beings known as “the eternals” who have been on earth throughout history and helped the human race. Styles’ character appears in the post-credits scene and is Eros (Starfox), brother of Thanos, a superhero who was introduced in the 70s in the “Iron Man” comic. Although it was hardly an introduction to this character, it is expected that he will have his own film or a greater presence in the sequel to “Eternals”.

As an extra, Styles appeared on an episode of “iCarly” alongside his then-One Direction bandmates, who did a musical number for Carly, Sam and Freddie’s show.