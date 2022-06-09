My Policeman, the new queer movie starring Harry Styles

After several months of filming between the UK and Italy, the filming of the queer drama mypolicemanstarring Harry Styles, has come to an end, and Styles’ fans are in luck this year as the pop star, who is now also an acting star, will star in not one but two films.

With Don’t Worry Darlinga psychological thriller directed by her current partner, Olivia Wildethe singer of “As It Was” landed the lead role in the latest drama Amazon Prime Video.

This Thursday, June 9, Michael Grandageshared a photograph in Venice with two of the protagonists, Harry Styles Y David Dawsonto announce that the film is ready.

What do we know about My Policeman?

Set in Brighton in 1957, mypoliceman tells the story of Tom Burgessa policeman who is homosexual at a time when sexual orientation was not an issue to discuss and although he dates Marion, an attractive young woman, Burgess decides to embark on a secret love affair with Patrick Hazelwooda museum curator.

As we know, Tom is a policeman and he is aware that at that moment the safest thing is to cling to his marriage with Marion, which will lead her and everyone to suffer desperately for this love.

Who will we see in this installment?

In mypoliceman, Harry Styles will be sharing character with Linus Roache Well, they will be in charge of giving life to Tom in two different times of his life.

emma corrin Y Gina McKee will play Marion, wife of Tom and David Dawson Y Rupert Everett they will take the form of Patrick, forbidden love.

Can we see the trailer?

Unfortunately, the first glimpse of this long-awaited film is only two photos, and although filming has already finished, the post-production part is still missing, so the official release date has not been defined.

Following: Zendaya revived the color block trend in a vintage ball gown

Explore more at: Instyle.mx