“My Policeman”: watch the teaser of the movie in which Harry Styles is a gay policeman

This is what the film adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Bethan Roberts looks like. (Prime Video)

British singer and actor, Harry Stylesstars mypoliceman beside emma corrin Y David Dawson. The story follows a homosexual policeman who follows the parameters of conservative society and marries a woman, although he will not stop feeling attracted to other men. This is how he meets a new great love in his life and a love triangle is unleashed. The film will premiere this year in Prime Video.

Directed by Michael GrandageThe film is based on the homonymous novel by Bethan Roberts published in 2012.” Brighton, 1957. Tom is a policeman and he is gay. Despite this, Marion, a school teacher, falls in love with him. Due to the social constraints of the time, Tom and Marion get married, although Tom is in love with Patrick,” says the official synopsis.

Harry Styles and David Dawson will give life to a homosexual romance in “My Policeman”. (Prime Video)



Also, the plot takes us 40 years later when Tom and Marion share a stable marriage that has been consolidated over the decades. Suddenly, the past returns to her lives when she agrees to take Patrick into her home when he suffers a stroke and needs to be assisted by others in the face of a delicate state of health. The feelings that he and Tom had a long time ago will resurface and turn their lives upside down.

This Wednesday, the service streaming shared a teaser showing Harry Styles in her first role for a themed production LGBTQ+ . Together with him, they act emma corrin (The Crown) as Marion, Tom’s wife, and David Dawson (Peaky Blinders) as Patrick, an art curator who works at the city’s museum. The cast of the film adaptation is completed Rupert Everett, Linus Roache, Gina McKee, Jack Bandeira, Andrew Tieman, Kadiff Kirwan, Richard Dempsey, Maddie Rice, Dora Davis, Pierre Bergman, Ian Drysdale Y Roisin Monaghan.

Emma Corrin, the remembered Lady Di of “The Crown”, is Marion, the wife of policeman Tom who suspects his escapades. (Prime Video)

Harry Styles makes his way into his acting career

After having minor roles in dunkirk Y The Eternalsthe former member of One Direction acts in some of the most anticipated films of the year. Don’t Worry Darlingdirected by Olivia Wilde (his current partner), will join him Florence Pugh on a journey of psychological terror in which both will give life to a marriage. And as we have already anticipated above, soon we will also discover another facet of the artist in the role of a homosexual policeman. While he is making his way as an actor in Hollywood, he is still touring the world giving concerts and promoting his new album. Harry’s House.

Official poster of “My Policeman”. (Prime Video)

mypoliceman will have a theatrical release on October 21 and can be seen in the catalog of Prime Video from November 4.

