My Policeman: what it is about, the cast and everything you need to know

mypoliceman is one of the most anticipated films of the year, it is an LGBT story about secrets, love triangles and repression, which also has a great cast.

Directed by Michael Grandge, The film is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Bethan Robertswith a story that takes place in 1950s Brighton and is told from the perspectives of 2 different characters, who are connected through their relationship with the same person.

The film was announced months ago, but details have been released little by little, including some photos of the set, the characters and the story that will develop (which is very similar to what can be read in the book).

There is no trailer yet, but many believe this is the movie that could bring Styles and the rest of the cast closer to many awards in the coming year. What is clear is that it is a love story that explores important social themes, and that it will surely become a success at the box office.

One of two movies with Harry Styles

mypoliceman is not the only movie in which we are going to see Styles soon, the musician and actor also worked with Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darlin’which is a thriller, also set in the 1950s, about a couple who move into a seemingly perfect community, but soon the wife begins to believe that there is something more to it and that they are hiding something from them.

Additionally, Styles appeared in the post-credits scene of Eternalswhich means that he could be a major character in the sequel, although nothing is confirmed for that yet.

The cast

styles gives life to a policeman named Tom, emma corrin (Princess Diana in The Crown) plays Marion, who has a crush on Tom, and David Dawson (The Last Kingdom, Peaky Blinders and Luther) becomes Patrick, who is also interested in Tom and ends up in a complicated love triangle.