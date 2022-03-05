“My princess grows up”: Toni Costa celebrates her daughter Alaïa’s birthday with a sweet video

This March 4, Alaïathe little daughter of Toni Costa and Adamari López turns sevenit is because of that The loving parents used their Instagram account very early to celebrate the minor’s birthday with tender messages.

First it was the turn of Adamari López, who through a series of postcards in which Alaïa is seen surrounded by balloons and cakes celebrates her birthday

“I want to see you grow up and God allow me to accompany you for many years to continue being accomplices and create infinite memories together, travel, play more, sleep cuddly, hug you infinitely, eat you with kisses, hold your hand, take you to practice sports … I want to see you fulfill your dreams, each and every one of them! ”Wrote the Telemundo host at the bottom of the images.

Adamari López dedicates an emotional message to Alaïa

Photo: @adamarilopez

Toni Costa remembers her daughter Alaïa with an emotional video

Hours later, Toni Costa by the same means shared a tender video in which he can be seen carrying Alaïa in his arms just barely a year old.

“Today my princess @alaia turns 7 years old. It’s getting big and here we were celebrating her first birthday with her cousin #Noa in 2016. AND that life gives me many years to continue celebrating life, I love you!!!!!!!”, he published at the bottom of the recording.

Toni Costa celebrates Alaïa’s birthday

Photo: Instagram @toni

Also through Instagram Stories, the Spanish dancer shared with his followers details of the surprises he was preparing for his daughter Alaïa on the beaches of Cancun.