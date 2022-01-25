«My prophecy about Vlahovic at Juve? An intuition after a little blow … »- Corriere.it

from Chiara Maffioletti

The conductor had anticipated the passage of the player from Fiorentina last December to “Tiki Taka”, arousing laughter: “What a satisfaction to think about it now”

Ezio Greggio laughs heartily. After he had anticipated Vlahovic’s move to Juventus from Fiorentina on 20 December, his divinatory arts are among the most discussed topics on the web. Before Christmas, the conductor had anticipated this passage to “Tiki Taka”, thus also arousing the hilarity of some of the regular guests of Piero Chiambretti’s sports program. «And instead … what a satisfaction, even thinking about them», comments Greggio amused.

«Let’s say that I have many friends in the world of football and around the middle of December I got this light light blown. So, as a journalist would do, I also asked for some information “from the other side”, finding vague confirmations. But in this way that breeze has become one that precedes the storm. So, when Piero hosted me, connected in transmission, I said this thing, which at the time seemed really strange … oh my, for Chiambretti’s collaborators even impossible, that’s why I told him to keep the clip in which I said it for future reference “.

The fans are still in disbelief …

«Already from that moment many had written to me, the Juventus fans saying to me: ‘Swear to us it’s true’, those of Fiorentina saying: ‘Swear to us it’s not true’. Let’s say that mine was a premonition that came from a few blows … of course, there is also a part of intuition. Although where the voice came from I realized that things would hardly go wrong. And I did the scoop ».

It had happened to her a few months earlier in another area as well: in Assisi she was the first to notice a detail of a fresco by Giotto.

«Well yes, I’m a bit of a prophet, every now and then something gets right … in Assisi it was crazy. I was visiting the upper Basilica with the keeper of the art who showed me the frescoes. We arrive at the seventh and they tell me that there is a legend according to which Giotto should have retouched the painting, because Innocent III wanted everyone to be on their knees before him, including St. Francis. At that point I concentrated on the fresco and in particular on the Pope’s gaze which was turned away from St. Francis. From that moment the searches started, they resumed the historical documents and at the end of November they called me from Assisi telling me that I was the first, in seven centuries, to have discovered this thing. We also did a “Striscia” report ».

We are therefore at the second prophecy. Do you feel like doing one about the next President of the Republic?

«I say it will be a woman. After Giotto and Vlahovic let’s see if I’m right. I become a pupil of the magician Otelma. Once I made a joke on him: before he entered the scene I nailed his cloak … he got stuck ».

They got stuck, it will mean …

“True, him and his neck.”

His imitation of Inzaghi is also having great echo …

«By now people when they see me on the street scream as with his voice … which is then that of a bear when they shoot him. Mine are impressionist imitations, I’m a bit Van Gogh, I like to create a flavor … the public’s welcome for my Inzaghi was impressive. A lot of Inter fans and even footballers wrote to me who told me: “Come on the bench because you are the same as the coach”. I hope to be able to invite him to “Striscia” as soon as possible ».

Will he also invite Vlahoivc?

«Why not, but now let’s let it set …».