My reaction when they asked me to come back

After the revelation of Tom Hardy’s cameo in Matrix Resurrections, the press tour continues for the highly anticipated new chapter of the famous science fiction saga: this time it’s talking Keanu Reeves, who recounted his reaction when asked to return as Neo.

In a recent guest show on The Graham Norton Show, the beloved actor said he had heard confused at the news that Matrix would have a fourth chapter. “I was at home and I got a message from Lana Wachowski, the director and screenwriter of this movie, and in that message she said to me, ‘Listen, what do you think about doing another Matrix movie?’ I thought, ‘Oh, it looks great, but in the last movie I died.’ And at that point she sends me a very cryptic reply: ‘Are you sure?‘”. Further on, Keanu Reeves added: “Lana wrote a really beautiful script, this movie has a wonderful story“.

Although fans will have to wait there‘output of Matrix Resurrections to experience this beautiful script and find out how Neo is alive after the events of Matrix Revolution, in a recent interview Keanu Reeves talked about the love story between Neo and Trinity.

We remember that Matrix Resurrections will arrive in Italy starting from January 1st: what are your expectations? As always, please let us know in the comments section.