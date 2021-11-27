My responsibility, we have not presented a necessary defensive organization

Ettore Messina commented on the clear defeat against Olympiacos: “I want to thank the fans because they continued to support the team, creating a good atmosphere, despite our mediocre match. It’s not something that always happens, we know we are indebted to them “

The analysis of the match: “We have not presented a defensive organization necessary for a match of this level and, when this happens, it is above all my responsibility. We will make sure it doesn’t happen again ”.

Difficulties in containing the 3-point shot: “They created by penetrating and passing, defense against penetrations and against mediocre pick & roll. We tried to make some adjustments, but by now the situation was compromised ”.

The difficult moment in the Euroleague: “It is normal that there are misses in a season with so many games. The realistic goal is to go to the playoffs, we started well and beat great teams, but not that suddenly things change. We have to get back on track, get back to where we are now as soon as possible ”.

The market: “The biggest problem to overcome is trying to find a solution for Mitoglou’s long absence, otherwise in three months Melli has gone too far with the minutes. We are looking around, for the rest what we had to do we have done, adding an Italian ”.

The break? “It is true that maybe Chacho and Melli paid a little, but we are not talking about a tired team in November. There are a couple of defensive situations to improve, then today we were poor against defensive changes, having problems attacking the changes. We will use the pause to do it ”.