“My secret is the piano” – Corriere.it

from Gaia Piccardi

The Olympic champion returned to Italy after hitting a historic hat-trick at Lake Louise: No garone, I skied normal, trusting my feet

everything happened quickly, I still have to realize: the historical enterprises need time to be metabolized. Three out of three, 3-4-5 December 2021 in Lake Louise (first descent, second descent and a super-G) like Alberto Tomba between Lech and Alta Badia in ’94. But in Sofia Goggia, who landed yesterday from Canada and headed for St. Moritz, the numbers are of little interest: I’m not crazy about the statistics, I have 14 victories in the World Cup and Compagnoni and Brignone paired with 16, and then it makes no sense to compare different generations. Here she is again, Sofia.

Being able to do it switch from free to super-G, until Sunday I had already hit two goals but then I had messed up in the exchange. Now I know I’ve done something great.

I trusted my feet, she wrote in a post.

They always know what to do.

And he hasn’t seen the rivals on TV.

I only looked at Brignone’s super-G: I knew it was in the barrel and that that track suited it, but in the meantime I turned off. I tell you the truth.

I skied in an ordinary, normal way. Nothing special. But I was good at exploiting the ground, which is my real talent.

He captured and exorcised Lake Louise, the site of the serious accident in 2013.

The track of destiny … But the track never knows how to determine injuries. In 2013 there was -37, prohibitive conditions. Sunday it was only -15 !.

The message sent to the opponents: does the goal become the absolute crystal cup?

Last year, having been injured, I won the specialty cup by competing in mid-season. Sofia was lucky, they said. Not true: the luck of the others not to have me at the World Cup in Cortina. I don’t say this with arrogance. Many things I would have expected from Lake Louise, but not to give 1 ”47 to the second. I didn’t do a garone, like on the ice in Bad Kleinkirchheim in 2018, to say, when we hit the blue hat-trick. Even in the two free sessions I skied in a normal way, without bringing out the ski flair.

Oh, but not all descents can be won with this ease, of course. But I realized that the less there is to study the track, the more I am at an advantage.

I think playing the piano gives me an advantage: coordinating two hands touching different keys at different speeds trains my memory and cognitive ability.

After every success in Canada, a tweet from Lindsey Vonn, now honorary president of the Goggia fan club.

She is truly an amazing person. came to visit us in retreat in Copper Mountain and I took the opportunity to ask her for advice: the same thing said by a different person, and charismatic like Lindsey, may sound like new. At Copper, I swear, I was not in great shape: I took them in the plans and recovered in the corners. Yet Lindsey told me she felt I was going to make a hat-trick.

There are two months left from the Beijing Olympics. Didn’t that get in shape too early, Sofia?

I do not care. Skiing full of variables, not athletics running on a track that is always the same. Compared to summer sports, the peak of performance cannot be calculated in skiing. Here the season is built in summer, then the snow decides a lot, which always changes. In Lake Louise I was happy thanks to the temperatures, on more aggressive snows I struggle more. I was convinced to play it on the edge of cents, I did not imagine this domain. The first descent, the one from which everything started, I won in the first three corners.

Will the Chinese Games in the anti Covid bubble, which will be reached without pre-Olympic competitions, will they be a lottery?

On the podium will go who will adapt before the others: we do not know what we are going to meet.

She has not yet commented on the noble role of standard-bearer entrusted to her by Coni.

By choice. I’m super proud but I still don’t want to think about it: one thing at a time, we’ll talk about it later.

And the case of Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis player who disappeared from public life after a post in which she accused a senior party official of harassment, followed him?

In the bubble of skiing, between the US and Canada, I saw that the TVs talked a lot about it. I know that the US has decided on a diplomatic boycott in China. But I have too few elements to have an idea.

And his chickens? Drop by and see them before leaving for St. Moritz?

The idea had occurred to me but I am crushed with the times, I can’t do it. In the meantime, another 1500 have arrived. They nestle in the snow, happy.