My sister’s keeper, film plot aired on Monday 10 January on La5

– Advertising –

My sister’s keeper, the film aired on Monday 10 January 2022 at 9:10 pm on La5. Plot and trailer of the film.

Monday 10 January 2022 the film will be broadcast on La5 “My sister’s keeper“, directed by Nick Cassavetes and is inspired by the novel of the same name written by Jodi Picoult. Cameron Diaz, Abigail Breslin and Sofia Vassilieva are the protagonists. The appointment with the film is at about 21:10 on La5.

The film (My Sister’s Keeper in English) was released in 2009, grossing just over $ 95.7 million worldwide, of which $ 49.2 million grossed in the US market. In Italy, distributed by Warner Bros, the film grossed € 215,000. Click here to watch an Italian promo of the film.

My sister’s keeper, the plot

We are in Los Angeles and we will witness the story of Anna Fitzgeral, an 11-year-old girl who goes in search of a lawyer, Campbell Alexander. Her intention is to hire him to apply for health emancipation as her mother wants to force her to donate her rege for her sister.

Found the lawyer will tell him his story, his sister has leukemia and his family has done everything to give birth to Anna with the sole purpose of having a compatible donor for Kate. Her childhood was not normal, Anna has undergone several surgeries since the age of five, and feels like a tool to use when Kate needs something. Campbell will accept the pro-bono assignment and from there begins a long legal battle with his family.

Where to stream? When do you replicate it on TV?

The film airing tonight is available for streaming on Netflix. Alternatively you can watch the film for free live streaming on Mediaset Infinity, in the section dedicated to live broadcasts. The film will not be available for free on-demand after it airs. The rerun is not foreseen in the schedule.

The Italian trailer

The Cast

Sofia Vassilieva : Kate Fitzgerald

: Kate Fitzgerald Abigail Breslin : Anna Fitzgerald

: Anna Fitzgerald Cameron Diaz : Sara Fitzgerald

: Sara Fitzgerald Jason Patric : Brian Fitzgerald

: Brian Fitzgerald Evan Ellingson : Jesse Fitzgerald

: Jesse Fitzgerald Alec Baldwin : Campbell Alexander

: Campbell Alexander Heather Wahlquist : Aunt Kelly

: Aunt Kelly Thomas Dekker : Taylor Ambrose

: Taylor Ambrose Joan Cusack: Judge Joan De Salvo

– Advertising –