My Sister’s Keeper movie, plot, actors, cast, finale, where it’s filmed

Two spouses bring a tailor-made baby girl into the world to treat their sister suffering from leukemia.

La5 proposes today the film entitled My sister’s keeper. It is a dramatic genre film with a tragedy atmosphere.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2009 and the duration is one hour and 46 minutes.

My Sister’s Keeper film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Nick Cassavetes. Main protagonists are Kate And Anna Fitgerald interpreted by respectively Sofia Vassilieva And Abigail Breslin. Also in the cast Cameron Diaz in the role of Sara Fitzgerald.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Los Angeles in the territory of California.

The production is of the Curmudgeon Films in collaboration with Gran Via Productions And Mark Johnson Productions.

The original title is My Sister’s Keeper.

My sister’s keeper – plot of the film broadcast on La5

The plot has as protagonists Brian And Will be, parents of the little girl Kate Fitzgerald diagnosed with severe leukemia.

Be Brian that Will be they consider the possibility of being able to donate blood and bone marrow themselves. But they are incompatible, as is their brother Jesse. The doctor you are treating Kate suggests that they give birth to another girl in order to be compatible with future donations to be reserved for Kate.

Like this Brian And Will be bring to the world Anna. The child from an early age is subjected to interventions, samples and examinations all aimed at helping Kate.

However at the age of 11, Anna begins to feel exploited. When asked to donate a kidney, she decides to go to a law firm to be exonerated.

Meanwhile, the conditions of Kate they get worse and worse. Will be however, he does not give up. He resumed his activity as a lawyer in order not to obtain medical emancipation of Anna.

Meanwhile also Kate he begins to feel guilty about what happens to his sister. And he realizes that, in order to focus on his health, his parents are also neglecting his brother’s dyslexia Jesse.

Final spoiler

During the course of the process Anna confesses his fears. But Kate opposes kidney transplantation. The girl is tired of living in such a dramatic and precarious situation. It is the same mother who unfortunately has to give up hugging her daughter in the last moments of her life.

My Sister’s Keeper – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film My sister’s keeper and the respective characters played by the actors