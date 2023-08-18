My skin is always dry, but with this cream it becomes shiny in seconds

(by Britt Ross) Dry skin is often associated with winter, but if you’re like me, your skin breaks out all year long. Although it can be frustrating to have this condition, I’m here to tell you that with the right products, you can achieve a well-hydrated complexion.

Just the favorite cream of celebrities, weleda skin foodShe is also my integral companion. At only $10, it’s not only affordable, but it leaves my face hydrated and glowing in seconds. In fact! Read on to know why I feel this cream is “fabulous”.

I first discovered her on TikTok, where else? From Julia Fox from “rough diamond” even caring teachers of skin hailey bieberCelebrities can’t stop praising this ultra moisturizing cream. Even Julia Roberts, the queen of glowing skin, is happy, and with good reason.

$10 $12 on amazon

Weleda Skin Food Moisturizing Cream has improved my dry skin. (Photo: Amazon)

Enriched with plant extracts like rosemary and chamomile, as well as sunflower and sweet almond oils, this moisturizer is not only a best-seller, but it lives up to its name because it’s basically skin food.

Its creamy, hydrating formula is based on beeswax and vegetable oils that lock in moisture to hydrate rough, dry skin and transform it into radiant, glowing skin. This nearly 100-year-old product is free of parabens, synthetic fragrances and preservatives. Apart from this, it also has a natural certificate of NATRU.

When I used it for the first time I was worried that it would be too heavy for the skin. Its texture is very rich and dense, so the TikTok videos I’ve seen recommend using it sparingly.

Having said that, I was extremely surprised to find that when a little bit of it was applied it was not heavy at all and I instantly fell in love with its mild citrus fragrance. I was also surprised by how much the complexion of my skin changed after using it.

My skin is glowing with this cream. (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo)

Do you know those people whose skin really glows? The people whose skin always looks incredibly fresh and hydrated? Although I know my skin is prone to eczema, I felt the same way as soon as I used this cream.

It had just the right amount of shine without looking greasy and I couldn’t believe it went from looking like dragon skin to a natural glow so quickly. Best of all, this exceptional formula lasts all day long.

as part of my beauty routine

Although this cruelty-free product is great for smoothing out chapped skin on areas like elbows, knees, and hands, I love using it on my face. Makeup Primer.

You may need to proceed with caution if you have sensitive skin or are prone to clogged pores, but I find that its slightly sticky texture provides just the right amount of stickiness for a foundation. It’s also great for keeping concealer from clumping under the eyes, so that alone is worth it.

For example, I haven’t tried it on my own hair, but the brand claims it can also be used to tame frizz and hydrate dry ends, and I don’t doubt it.

some recommendations

One thing to note is that the cream contains lanolin, which is derived from wool. It is effective in relieving and moisturizing dry skin, but should be avoided if you are allergic to wool.

Another thing to consider is that even though this product does not contain synthetic fragrance, it does contain fragrance derived from natural essential oils. Therefore, if products with any type of fragrance cause irritation, you should do a skin patch test first, which is a good habit to have when using any product for the first time.

This cream gives intense nourishment to my skin. (Photo: Britt Ross/Yahoo)

What do people think?

With over 29,000 perfect five-star reviews, it’s a real hit among Amazon shoppers. “I love this lotion, especially for the face,” she said. a happy person, “I’ve been using it for years. I have very dry, sensitive, acne-prone and eczema skin and this is amazing. I don’t have a problem with breakouts and it makes my skin glow.”

“I know my heels and feet are the softest!” she shouted. someone else in your review, “Due to the New England climate, the moisturizing face cream I used to use didn’t keep my face hydrated enough. So, I gave it a try and got the softest, smoothest skin a 60-year-old has ever had.

“It’s incredibly effective for dry skin,” he praised. a third buyer, “After moving to an area with a dry and cold climate, my skin has become dry and flaky. I have tried many moisturisers and facial products including some expensive high-end brands to get my skin back on track but WOW!nobody It worked just as well as skin food!”

brit ross

