“My son Gabriel is sick”

Kledi defined the news of the diagnosis, an inflammatory process of the nervous system that affects the meninges and the brain, “

the beginning of an ordeal

who really put us to the test “. The child survived and” after reopening his eyes, step by step and with the audacity of a hero, he used all his strength to regain possession of what this unforeseen unforeseen has removed”.

Gabriel, explained the dancer, has returned home “after more than a month and a half of hospitalization in

intensive care

and many, many exams. “The couple did not, therefore, give up and began to fight together with the little one.

“We have undertaken a

early rehabilitation path

– he said -. We do not want to hide behind the words by pretending that everything is simple but we believe immensely in the neuro plasticity, in the boundless willpower of the

our little warrior

, in constancy and love as the best stimulus to learning. And it is precisely for this reason that we have decided to share our story “.

