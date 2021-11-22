“My son says stocks and bonds are matusa and it’s time for Bitcoin. What do I do?”

I have never invested in stocks but my son who has never been interested in family savings and attends an art school is making me a head so that we have to bet everything on cryptocurrencies. And that everyone is doing it now, even the most important bankers and financiers as well as celebrities.

What do you think?

R.

Dear R.

The question is burning and a friend of mine who teaches at a university told me that, if he talks about actions among his students, he sees most of them go limp (except if he mentions Elon Musk and Tesla), while when he touches the topic of cryptocurrencies is experiencing tremendous excitement and interest.

There are gurus prophets of modernity, such as Elon Musk or rapper Snoop Dogg, who accumulate tons of them before advising “believers” to do the same. And more and more opportunistic banks or brokers are throwing themselves into the game to allow you to speculate in both directions in all forms.

What is a cryptocurrency

A cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that is protected by cryptography (encryption), which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or spend twice. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology, a distributed ledger applied by a disparate network of computers.

For millennials (those born after 1981) and generation Z (those born after 1996), cryptocurrencies have an incredible appeal and are considered the investment of the future.

Among other things, a tasty reportage between financial illiteracy, young students and the cryptocurrency boom was published in the Financial Times.

Maybe I am a baby boomer and moreover born in Turin but I have more doubts than certainties about investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

To friends and customers I try to explain how they work, the possibilities of gain but also of loss, and if they can be considered a real investment and are not rather a pure bet not recommended for the faint of heart.

I’ll be maybe a little bit old style but the definition of Benjamin Graham, one of the largest investors value of all time (and Warren Buffett’s mentor), I still find her current on what it means to invest and not speculate: “an investment transaction is one that, through in-depth analysis, promises the safety of capital and an adequate return” .

Buying something (like a cryptocurrency) because it counts that tomorrow there will be someone else who will buy that same asset at a higher price is something that makes me uncomfortable, when it comes to investments. Especially when that asset actually produces nothing, no income flow and is just a brilliant experiment born paradoxically to challenge global finance.

Of course, even physical gold resembles Bitcoin in this (it does not produce any cash flow) and other cryptocurrencies, but it has at least a few millennia of history as a means not only of investment but of effective exchange. And so maybe in the next few centuries my opinion will change.

Really a coin?

I find it hard to consider money something that in reality almost no one uses (except robbers and blackmailers) as such because, contrary to the legend of “geek monks”, they are bad means of payment especially for the fact that I would never buy something that day delivery could be 50% below or above the price I had in my head.

Sure, you can miss opportunities in this fascinating world, but if one day in a flash crash or something more lasting a client of mine asks me as an independent financial advisor why we advised him to put cryptocurrencies in his wallet, I would feel embarrassed to tell him. “So everyone did and it was a pure bet, too bad”.

And I personally am not comfortable saying even “put a pinch of Bitcoin in your wallet, a few percentage points and don’t worry about it” because following this diversification criterion as Warren Buffett says, “you buy two of everything and in the end you has a zoo ».

The financial industry thrives precisely in inventing some product or financial instrument every month that you absolutely must have in your portfolio. It is now his mission because only in this way can he generate an unstoppable flow of commissions.

Last week the American market supervisor, the SEC, rejected the approval of an ETF (security that replicates the performance of an underlying) on ​​Bitcoin citing concerns about “fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices” in the markets where bitcoin is traded. His decision was based on the need “to protect investors and the public interest”, while last month, Gary Gensler, president of the SEC, described crypto finance as the “Wild West,” adding that it is “full of fraud, scams and abuses ».

Similar things, if not heavier, says Paolo Savona, the president of Consob, and this information must also be presented to savers, not just talking about the fantastic opportunities for multiplying gold sequins.

What are the risks?

It is certainly true that digital assets like Bitcoin, ethereum and “meme coins” like Shiba Inu (a cryptocurrency inspired by a cute Japanese dog) have risen almost without limit, taking the market value of cryptocurrencies to around $ 3 trillion from less than $. 500 billion in the last year.

In recent years I have met very prepared people who were very clear about the risks and opportunities of these crypto assets but most of them were totally unfamiliar with even the most basic financial notions. And these people I urge them to think carefully about the subject of financial planning which does not mean placing a few bets all over the place.

Personally I am more afraid of the risks for investors who are often good fathers (and mothers) of families. Before thinking about speculation, you should be concerned with your financial planning.

In short, starting from the basics, before diving off the cliff and hoping to do the sghei, having as an “investment” criterion to buy something with the sole aim of reselling it in a few minutes, hour or day to someone at a higher price .

Bitcoin & C. certainly remain a fascinating speculative object living in the hope that cryptocurrencies will one day replace the old monetary system. But the old lions (aka governments) I think will probably sell their skin dearly. And herds of wildebeest in disarray will pay the bill as usual. I hope I’m wrong.

© All rights reserved