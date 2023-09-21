“My son tells me how I can be funny despite my bad temper.”

This 2023 is a very special year for Florentino Fernández, he is celebrating twenty-five years of profession and about to celebrate a quarter of a century with his wife, Lidia. In addition to seeing him weekly in the program “Me Resbala”, Since this September he has become a new member of the jury of the “Got Talent” competition, replacing Dani Martínez. Flo says “I’m doing great, I can’t complain, I keep fooling the staff, ha, ha, ha, I’ve been in this profession for a quarter of a century and I’m never short of work, Which is a luxury in itself.”

“Me Slips” was more of a continuous party than a job…

We had a lot of fun, that’s the joy of the show. We were laughing and enjoying the whole time. You never get bored. We said goodbye to the audience at the end of August and I miss my colleagues very much.

And he has joined “Got Talent” in this new season.

In fact. We’ve already recorded the audition portion, which as I recall is ten shows, and then we’ll do the remaining five live starting in October. The interesting thing is that I didn’t have to do casting, they called me directly.

At first he was doubtful.

It’s just that I was done with the “me risbala” thing and it was a hassle to combine, I needed free time, luckily I already paid my expenses, and I don’t want excessive work, but The truth is that being a judge on “Got Talent” is a luxury, a “candy”, and I decided to accept the offer.

How do you get along with Risto Mejide?

Very good.

Despite his anger?

He is a good boy. All the contestants pay the most attention to Risto, despite how serious he seems, in contrast to the way he behaves in the program.

It must be because they’re afraid of him, ha, ha, ha.

Man, some people will be afraid of him, but the majority respect him very much, because he always tells the truth, he reveals what he thinks with all its consequences.

On a personal level he is happy with “I have been with my wife for twenty-five years now, and the remainder has been one of complete happiness. I met her when we were both working on Pepe Navarro’s Mississippi, and our relationship began when we met at “El Informal” later. Remember that years ago I specifically told you that we got married in Paris and had a twenty-year-old son.”

With whom he is in great collusion.

Always. He really likes my profession, it’s very fun, but he has things about me and his mother, on the one hand he is very charismatic and funny, and on the other hand very embarrassing. I jokingly tell him that we have to do a show together like Will Smith and his son, but he tells me I’m an old man, to which I respond that he’s a freak who is young. We can write a script with lots of hooks, but it makes it harder. And I would love to work with him… My son tells me he doesn’t understand how I can be such a bad-tempered comedian. He doesn’t want to understand that I have to make sure he studies well, does his homework, and keeps track of his obligations. And then he hangs out with his friends, but I also like to know where and who he’s going with… and I can’t joke about that.

We will see him in an unusual role in Santiago Segura’s film “Padre 4”.

Yes, I play a priest. This is a very unusual character for me.

Is he a very religious person in real life?

No, the truth is that I am quite practical.