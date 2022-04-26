“My son’s life is not worth more than the life of another child”: Carolina Cruz complained about the health system

Carolina Cruz with her children, Salvador and Matías

Last weekend, Carolina Cruz, in the middle of an interview with the City TV variety show, Bravíssimo, reflected on women who, like her, are mothers of children with different health conditions. In her talk, from Corferias, she expressed the anguish she feels for those women who do not have the same economic capacities as her and who, like her, have to deal with the expenses required by a child who needs special medical attention. The model referred to the long and problematic processes that a mother who does not have ample financial resources must go through.

Carolina has been at the forefront of helping citizens who require expensive treatments for their children, since her second son, Salvador, came into her life, who has faced two surgeries, according to what she told the same media outlet. “I kept thinking about how a mother does without help, that she is alone, that she does not have medical attention. The thing with Salvador was solved because we acted on time, but it is not the fate of all the children in the country”he detailed in his conversation with Marcelo Cezán.

Carolina, for the moment, has a foundation called ‘Salvador de Sueños’, with which she extends a helping hand to mothers in a state of vulnerability in the country. “It is not possible that Salvador is better served just because he has a propagandist, that is, my son’s life is not worth more than the life of another child. (…) It should not be a matter of luck, it should be a right, “said the Valle del Cauca woman who, in turn, is the mother of another minor named Matías, her eldest son.

“People always ask how the children are, but no one cares about how the mothers are.. The vast majority of these women are breastfeeding, they are depressed, alone, without help and they are the ones who are least cared for, ”she said in her talk

As previously mentioned, Carolina, current presenter of the morning format of Canal Caracol, Día a Día, was in Corferias, in Bogotá, where the Book Fair is currently taking place. The businesswoman was presenting her book ‘Salvador’s superpowers’, where, from the perspective of Matías, her first son, she recounts the life of her youngest son. “The story of two brothers who love each other with their hearts and souls and who learn to get ahead in the face of any adversity, always seeing the world from empathetic gratitude”He commented on her post.

The launch of her book, according to herself, was a complete success. Dozens of people came to her booth at her fair to take the book, say hello and take photos with her. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to each of the people who went, stood in line, bought the book and other details. Thank you for showing me empathy and humility when it comes to helping. I promise to continue building a better world for these powerful and strong little ones”he claimed.

Salvador, as she told it, began medical treatment when her head began to take on a larger size than it should be just a few months after she was born. “They measure his head circumference and they realize that it is larger than normal. That was May 28. They do some X-rays and they realize that he has water on his head. It is not hydrocephalus, because hydrocephalus is when water enters the brain, often causing neurological problems. What happened to Salva, the little water was outside the brain, which has never caused him neurological problems, in his development”he detailed.

