“My speech to Lazio after Juve” VIDEO

Ciro Immobile in history. After the record of goals and the homage of his fans, the Biancoceleste striker is back on the pitch a Formello for the friendly charity “All Brothers”. This time wearing the referee’s robes. “It’s nice because I was chosen by the Pope and this already makes us understand how exciting and stimulating it is – he said – It is a game strongly desired by both him and our president. Arbitrating will be a peculiar, strange and fun thing. Obviously it will be a game for everyone to have fun ”.

Immobile, the homage of Lazio

Property has passed Silvio Piola in the ranking of the best scorers in the history of Lazio and, before the match against Juve, he was awarded by the club and honored by the curve of the Lazio. “It’s a crazy prize that a player can have beyond all the goals, assists or whatever happens on the pitch. When your people cheer you on like that it means that you have left something inside as a person rather than as a player. It was a something that I will always carry with me “. Speaking of the match, the biancoceleste forward said: “I didn’t mind the team, only the last pass to score goals was missing. We are on the right path. Seeing them from the outside, I can say that we are becoming a team even more. We are trying to do what the coach asks of us with more lightheartedness. and this is the first goal “. “I spoke to the team at the end of the game yesterday – revealed – and I said that seen from the outside we can give great satisfaction to our fans by continuing to have the right spirit. It is obvious that we are a bit behind, but for us it is essential to first find ourselves as a group and as a team and we have succeeded. Now let’s look for a little more continuity “.

Property Accident: the conditions

“As for the injury, it’s better, every day I get better and better. If it wasn’t the calf I probably would have done it, but the calf is a muscle is a particular and delicate muscle. Better not risk it. Tomorrow I do the control resonance and in this moment the pain is gone, I’m just a little scared as it should be. I would not like to stop again and therefore there is a bit of caution “, concluded Immobile.