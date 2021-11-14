“My Squid Game tells the world, founded on inequality and injustice” – Corriere.it

from Stuart Jeffries

“Not just South Korea, I wanted to convey a message about modern capitalism,” says Hwang Ong-Hyuk, author of the most viewed Netflix series ever. And it reveals the personal drama behind it all

In his office in Seoul, Hwang Dong-hyuk bursts out laughing. I just asked the writer and director of Squid Game, the most viewed series of Netflix, if his surprising success made him a rich man. In this dystopian drama, a mysterious organization challenges 456 players, from all walks of life – but each of them heavily in debt – to compete in a series of childish games. Whoever wins will go home with the £ 28 million prize pool. Losers get a bullet in the head.



FEW MONEY Perhaps Hwang can now count on wealth equal to that of the luckiest challenger? “I’m not that rich,” he confesses, “but I have enough to live on. Enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix paid me any bonuses. He paid me according to the original contract. ‘ It seems unfair to me. After all, the 50-year-old South Korean director made hundreds of millions of his backers. In early September, Squid Game he passed it Bridgerton as the most successful television series ever. According to rumors, the nine-episode drama cost the production £ 15.5m, or £ 1.75m per episode. The profits raised were staggering. The series, which according to Netflix has been watched by 142 million families and has convinced another 4.4 million users to subscribe, has reached (so far) an estimated value of around 765 million euros for the streaming service. Perhaps Hwang should have negotiated a performance-related clause, if only for the fact that creating and making the drama caused him such high levels of stress that he lost six teeth. “I’m exhausted, physically, mentally and emotionally. New ideas came to mind and I kept reviewing the episodes during filming, and this did nothing but multiply the amount of work ».

The departure The idea of Squid Game was born from a family affair of Hwang in 2009, when his country was heavily hit by the global financial crisis. “I found myself in serious trouble, because my mother retired at that time. I was working on a film and couldn’t find any financiers. And so for a whole year I was inactive. We were forced to take out loans, my mother, my grandmother and myself ». Hwang looked for some distraction in Seoul’s comic book cafes. “I read Battle Royale Liar Gamee other comics dealing with survival games. I recognized myself in all their characters, driven to despair and hungry for money and success. I hit the bottom of my life at that moment. If there really was a survival game like that, I wondered, would I have participated to save my family? I realized that, as a director, I could add my own personal touch to that kind of story, and that’s when I started working on the script. ‘

Game for game Hwang was inspired by a version of the catcher, the game he played as a child, called the “squid game”, because the various pieces of the squid’s anatomy were drawn on the field. “I was very good at fighting to get to the squid’s head,” says Hwang. “To win you had to fight.” In the first episode of the series, the 456 challengers can only move when the grim face of a mechanized puppet is turned away. Players caught in motion are mowed down by a machine gun barrage. Why on earth did Hwang create such a brutal and heinous competition that it annihilates the value of human life? “Because the idea behind the series is very simple,” he explains. “We are all fighting for our lives in a reality based on inequality.”

The real problem Is it a severe judgment on capitalism, yours? “There is nothing metaphysical! It is all very simple. I am convinced that the global economic order is founded on inequality and that 90 percent of human beings are convinced of its profound injustice. During the pandemic, poor countries failed to vaccinate their populations. People got sick and died on the streets. So in this sense, yes, I have tried to convey a message about modern capitalism. But as I said, there is nothing particularly arcane. ” But don’t you see a contradiction in the simple fact that, without the money of a multinational like Netflix, your critique of global capitalism would never have come into being? Hwang laughs again and says, “Well, Netflix is ​​a multinational, that’s true, but I don’t think it contributes to aggravating injustices in this world. No, in my opinion there is no contradiction. While working on this project, my goal was to finish at the top of the Netflix chart for the US for at least one day. Then Squid Game ended up enjoying much wider success, eventually becoming the most watched series on Netflix ever. I was very surprised. This shows that the global audience shares the message I wanted to send out ». Hwang looked maybe Bridgerton to study the competition? “I find it difficult to watch any series in its entirety. So far there are only two that I have followed to the end: breaking Bad And Mindhunter . But I heard that Bridgerton was great and I watched an episode, but I only got halfway through. I’m not interested in romance, it’s been six or seven years since my last relationship. I can’t relate to it. ” Maybe that’s why the sex scenes in Squid Game they are so depressing. I think of the fourth episode, in which two players, one of whom is a male chauvinist gangster, have sex in the bathroom.

Hidden love There is no love in Squid Game , right? “Instead Yes!” Hwang insists. «It is a different love, in an unusual, abnormal and desperate situation. The woman relies on the strongest male of the group. He has to find something to hold on to. She is convinced that it is love, otherwise it would be too sad to offer sex to that man just to ensure survival. The woman wants it to be love, what she feels, but it is not the romantic love of Bridgerton “.

Hwang confesses that he wrote this scene after watching a reality show on television, in which the contestants are abandoned on a desert island. “It’s about observing the psychology of the characters in extreme situations. Many are sexually attracted to those they consider to be the strongest, or the most skilled at getting food, even if they had not hitherto had any interest in them. ‘ So are women sexual objects? For the first time, the smile fades from Hwang’s face. “Why do you ask me about the excessive sexualization of women?” His only goal, he explains to me, was “to show that, regardless of gender, men and women are ready for desperate actions when they find themselves facing extreme situations. My aim was to create something that could be understood globally. Today we all live in a world of Squid Game “. Squid Game players include a defector from North Korea. “Today, North Koreans represent the largest minority in South Korea,” says Hwang, “and their numbers are set to increase. In my opinion, the exchanges between the two Koreas will strengthen and at some point there will be reunification. At least I hope so”. North Korea did not give a very positive opinion on the series. According to a North Korean propaganda site, Arirang Meari, Hwang’s drama effectively illustrates how South Korea is “marred by the law of survival of the fittest, corruption and immorality.” All terms, of course, which are not confirmed in North Korea, a truly egalitarian country.

Fight But Squid Game is not simply a portrait of his native country. “I aimed to create something that could generate a wide resonance not only among Koreans, but all over the world. That was my aspiration ». In this struggle for life and death, social norms are wiped out as competitors find themselves plunged into a war of all against all, in which human life is tragic, brutal and ephemeral. “We are living in a world of the Squid Game»Hwang insists, while stating that not all the protagonists of his drama are locked up in their selfishness, not all are willing to override the losers to get to the money. Some viewers found the ending disappointing: the winner makes two surprise decisions, which have to do with his family and the prize pool. The legend of American basketball, LeBron James, who really enjoyed the series, commented: “But I didn’t like the ending. What does it mean?”. Is LeBron James wrong? Hwang chuckles from Seoul, before hinting at one of James’ blockbusters. “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” He asks me. Not all, I reply. “LeBron James is fantastic and can say whatever he wants. I respect your views. And I’m honored that he watched the entire series. But I wouldn’t change my ending. The ending is mine. If James has a better ending in mind, let him write it, his sequel. I’ll watch it and maybe send it a message to say: “I really enjoyed your series, except for the end” ».

A level film Surely there is another reason behind Hwang’s intentional conclusion, which winks astutely at a sequel, in which we could see the winner ready to face the diabolical secret organization he runs. Squid Game . However, there have been no announcements yet and Hwang isn’t sure there will be a second season, nor what the plot will be. «There are rumors. It’s inevitable, given the success of the series. I’m thinking about it. I have a high-end film in mind, but I’m not going to get to work right away. There is another work that I want to do. Right now, I’m trying to decide which one to give priority to. I’ll have to talk to Netflix about it. ” Hwang doesn’t want to go down in history solely as the creator of Squid Game and is lobbying Netflix to air three films he made in the past decade. But it does not rule out the possibility of a sequel – if only for a very material reason. “Maybe” he admits with a last chuckle, “that he’ll have to start a second season to become as rich as the winner of Squid Game“.