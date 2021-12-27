My stock market forecast for 2022

Stock market volatility will remain high in 2022; here’s how to position your investment portfolio for this inevitable trend into the new year.

2021 has almost come to an end and like every end of the year, there are numerous stock market forecasts for the next 12 months. Wall Street analysts are also exposing theirs best stock market forecast for the new year, but because their price targets are almost always wrong, I usually ‘take with a grain of salt’ their forecasts, and as a long-term investor, they don’t affect my investment strategy but I can still offer some more insights into what to expect in the coming months.

However, I have my prediction, in 2022, I am almost certain that the volatility of the stock market will remain high. Let’s find out why I believe this to be true and what you can do to be prepared.

The roller coaster of the stock market

When investor fear is high, market volatility increases. This has never been more evident than in March 2020, when the pandemic took hold of the world’s economies for the first time.

The global stock market indices took a quick setback and fueled enormous fear for investors. It was not unusual to see the S&P 500 index move more than 5% in a single day during that period, which is unusual for the large cap index that most of the time does not go up or down by more than 1% in a single day. trading day.

The VIX, which is the volatility index of the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), is an indicator of the expected volatility of the US stock market, and also the so-called ‘fear indicator‘increases in times of greater uncertainty. After skyrocketing at the start of the pandemic, it has since returned to more normalized levels.

The chart clearly shows the surge and steady decline of the VIX over the past 20 months.

If you’ve been paying attention to financial news lately, there are many thoughts on investor minds as we head into 2022. Topping the list is theinflation, caused by an unexpected surge in consumer demand when the economy began to reopen earlier this year. Global supply chains are supported, companies are struggling to find workers, and consumers are facing rising prices for food, gas and rent.

As a result, investors on the US stock market hang on to everything the Federal Reserve says about monetary policy, especially now that inflation is skyrocketing. While the central bank has given the market clarity on its intentions in 2022 (The Fed plans to accelerate bond purchases and make three rate hikes in 2022), I have no doubt that they will change their plan sooner or later. Furthermore, I expect volatility to increase significantly before each of the eight Fed meetings next year.

And we cannot forget the ongoing pandemic. There omicron variant of the coronavirus it is rapidly spreading in the US and we cannot count on the possibility of new strains being discovered in 2022. All of this supports my belief that volatility will be high next year.

Here’s what investors can do

Be mentally prepared for high volatility it’s only half the battle. And even if you are ready for it, face your emotions during times of huge price swings it is incredibly challenging. This is what makes investing such a fascinating field. The smartest investors don’t always win; those with the right temperament do.

That said, for investors who can’t stand volatility, there are options you can count on. Focus on buying stock in blue-chip companies like Apple, Berkshire Hathaway or Coca Cola, large companies with proven experience and reliable business models. Although the iPhone maker still operates in the tech sector, its unquestionable importance in consumers’ daily lives, as well as its remarkable ability to generate huge amounts of free cash flow, make it a relatively safe bet for the next year. These larger companies generally don’t experience large price fluctuations compared to high-growth stocks like Etsy, Peloton, or Roku.

I want to point out that for long-term investors, volatility is not the same as risk. Warren Buffett views risk as the possibility of permanent capital loss. And this can happen when you misjudge a company’s prospects or valuation. Volatility, on the other hand, is just the price we have to pay to have a chance to beat the market.

Nobody knows your emotional makeup better than you. Understanding yourself and your biases will guide your investment decisions and determine if you can handle times when uncertainty and volatility are high. I think 2022 could be a continuation of this, so position your portfolio accordingly.

