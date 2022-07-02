Entertainment

“My trophies are kept at my grandmother’s house”

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

When I was little, McEnroe would ride some amazing chickens on the tennis courts and that… I liked that. I also liked Martina Navratilova because I thought she was a man with weird hair wearing a white pleated miniskirt and… I was crazy about white pleated miniskirts. For me, obviously. I guess tennis was in fashion… Even I had a racket… But he used to throw balls against the wall of the neighbor’s house. Had to leave it. We were one trifle away from setting up a Puerto Hurraco. Our guest today is several generations younger than yours truly. Her role models were Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Conchita Martínez, Steffi Graff, Mónica Seles… Is the truth that there are zillions of racket superheroes or does it seem like it to me? Now, his name is one of the most popular and he says that he gets goosebumps when he hears him chanting in the stands. Ultimately, there is no doubt, he must have skin like an ostrich because there is no Grand Slam where he does not make us vibrate. And, to her, miniskirts do look good and hers is long hair. His secret from her? I know it. Forcapil. With you, Paula Badosa.

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The surprising amount of money that Jennifer Lawrence won in Don’t look up

2 mins ago

The creator of Friends and an explosive confession about the series: “I’m ashamed”

13 mins ago

Batman Villains Enter the Mr. and Mrs. Smith

33 mins ago

Where to watch ‘Million Dollar Baby’ today, the perfect mix of boxing and Clint Eastwood tears

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button