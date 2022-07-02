“My trophies are kept at my grandmother’s house”

When I was little, McEnroe would ride some amazing chickens on the tennis courts and that… I liked that. I also liked Martina Navratilova because I thought she was a man with weird hair wearing a white pleated miniskirt and… I was crazy about white pleated miniskirts. For me, obviously. I guess tennis was in fashion… Even I had a racket… But he used to throw balls against the wall of the neighbor’s house. Had to leave it. We were one trifle away from setting up a Puerto Hurraco. Our guest today is several generations younger than yours truly. Her role models were Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Conchita Martínez, Steffi Graff, Mónica Seles… Is the truth that there are zillions of racket superheroes or does it seem like it to me? Now, his name is one of the most popular and he says that he gets goosebumps when he hears him chanting in the stands. Ultimately, there is no doubt, he must have skin like an ostrich because there is no Grand Slam where he does not make us vibrate. And, to her, miniskirts do look good and hers is long hair. His secret from her? I know it. Forcapil. With you, Paula Badosa.

As with Samson, is his strength in his hair?

It would be nice if it were, but no, strength is in hard work.

Is your hair your fetish?

I like to take care of her, but I wouldn’t call her a fetish.

Is Forcapil for your hair like the applause and cheers of your audience for you as a tennis player?

Something like that, yes.

Would you shave if they promised you that in return you get Roland Garros and Wimbledon?

At least I would think about it.

Paula Badosa at Wimbledon PHOTO: AFP7 via Europa Press AFP7 via Europa Press

What goes through your body when the stadium chants your name?

I get goosebumps.

Mania, superstition… before picking up the racket…?

I have no superstitions.

Is being a tennis player fashionable?

I hope it’s fashionable to play tennis, it would be good news for the sport.

How do you feel when you see your photo in your followers folder? Who did you cover your high school folders with?

The truth is that it is something that is difficult for me to get used to. But in my case, with those of Maria Sharapova.

This land has something special to give such good tennis players… Santana, Conchita, Arantxa, Nadal, you…

It’s something we get asked a lot about it. And there are many names that are not on that list and that are top 50, it’s incredible.

Is a girl’s worst enemy a line judge?

Not at all, there are many other worse enemies.

To be a winner in sport, do you have to be very competitive, ambitious or have the soul of a martyr with so much sacrifice?

A bit of each.

Sport requires a lot of dedication from a very young age. Do you ever feel like you’ve been like Drew Barrymore or Marisol?

Not at all, in my case I enjoyed it a lot from the beginning, otherwise I wouldn’t have lasted until this point.

That thing that you are dying to do but because of responsibility, discipline, diet… you can’t.

Eat chocolate in all its forms.

Didn’t they ever tell you at home “girl, put down the ball and start doing something serious”?

Luckily my parents liked to accompany me in the process.

When did you realize that you wanted to dedicate yourself to this body and soul?

When I started winning tournaments at the national level.

Paula Badosa at the Mutua Madrid Open PHOTO: Manuel Fernandez AP

That sporting challenge that is yet to come and that you have between your eyebrows?

I hope it will be the final of a Grand Slam.

Is it possible to be a sports star and not have it go to your head?

It is possible, in that the environment has a fundamental part and mine helps me to have my feet on the ground.

Where do you put your trophies?

At my beloved grandmother’s house.

Do you sing in the shower?

Yes and a lot.

Tell me what you hear and nothing hits you at all.

I listen to a lot of kinds of music. I like the eighties.

What do you love the most and what makes you love the most?

True love has nothing to do with glanders.

Is love a state of mind, an easy song to sing or a pain in the ass that freaks you out?

Love is a wonderful thing.

Do you love or are you one of those who lets yourself be loved?

I believe that virtue lies in reciprocity.

What do you ask of your loved one?

Build with trust and respect.

That dish for which you would fall madly in love with whoever cooked it…

I don’t doubt this for a second: I would fall in love with someone who made me a good potato omelette.