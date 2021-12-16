“My voice for Iron Man and Tom Hanks” – Chronicle

One of the greatest Italian voice actors, also famous for having lent the voices of Tom Hanks, Iron Man, Commissioner Winchester in “The Simpsons” and many others, will be one of the protagonists of the “MusicFilm – 5th soundtrack festival” which is will take place from 17 to 19 December. Angelo Maggi tomorrow at 10 at the Nuovo d Ferrara, will be a guest of the show dedicated to schools “80 desire for cinema – the most beautiful soundtracks of the 80s” to present some extracts from his show “Il DoppiAttore”. At 9 pm, again at the Teatro Nuovo on the occasion of “80 desire for cinema – the most beautiful soundtracks of the 80s”, he will be the official host of this carefree and dreamy musical journey. The voice actor was interviewed by Giulia Melato, M. Ginevra De Bonis, Marjanna Zotos pupils of 2B della Boiardo. Is there a difference between dubbing a human and a hardcover? “With an actor …

Is there a difference between dubbing a human and a hardcover?

“With an actor we have a face in front that moves, we completely follow the acting and the nuances that it can offer me and the voice actors have to do nothing but translate these emotions into their language, so, in these cases, I am a” vector ” . The voice is also different. So an actor in flesh and blood is a help. On the other hand, a cartoon, being a drawing, leaves more freedom and creativity to the voice actor “.

How does he play such different voices?

“An actor has to be a chameleon, he doesn’t have to be recognizable and he has to shrivel up in the character he’s dubbing. The best compliment they can give to a voice actor is:” Hearing you speak I didn’t recognize you “”

How do you become a voice actor?

“I have an acting background as every person who approaches dubbing should have. This training is important and has served me a lot, even if I didn’t intend to be an actor. Before then I hadn’t done anything. I had many moments of descent and ascent. Then with the film Sapore Di Mare, I entered the dubbing room for the first time and there I discovered that there was a wonderful profession “

Which scene was the funniest you dubbed?

“After 42 years of career there have been many, like many of those of Commissioner Winchester for example or Dr. Cox. Some even of Toy Story 4 or the scene with Julia Roberts who was doing the interview in Notting Hill or some of the Almost Friends film. There have been so many “

In which character does he reflect himself the most?

“Obviously in the billionaire genius that I dubbed. I’m kidding. Nobody in particular. I would have liked to look like so many heroes I dubbed. But maybe the ones that look like me the most are slightly loser characters. Not heroes, since I am a very normal person. “

Before dubbing a scene, do you have to watch it many times?

“It depends. In some scenes, for example those of the Simpsons, I watched them a few times because I knew the characters well. On other occasions, however, I have seen the same scene several times”.

What was the hardest movie to dub?

“A lot, especially all the early Iron Man movies, since

The voice of that character was very different from mine, of Dr. Cox, of the Scrubs TV series, because he spoke very quickly and there were very long monologues, and, finally, I had difficulties especially at the beginning of my career as an actor-voice actor “

Was there any other character that you would have liked to dub?

“Yes, Tom Hanks in the movie Forrest Gump and Jack Lemmon, as he made beautiful films, like” Some Like It Hot “”

Have you ever received feedback from an actor voiced by you?

“No, but I was lucky enough to meet Tom Hanks in Venice, who said he was satisfied with my dubbing and confirmed his satisfaction in a television broadcast”

Can a good dubbing fix a bad movie?

“Yes, absolutely. Italian dubbing, as President Sergio Mattarella also recently stated, is an excellence. This is what many say. A good dubbing sometimes completely remakes a low quality film. The opposite can also happen, a bad one. Dubbing can ruin it. Many argue, and I agree, that it is better to see a film in the original language. Dubbing is undoubtedly very useful, but the translation is a betrayal of the work that can be good or bad , in most cases it is good. The important thing is to respect the original with humility “