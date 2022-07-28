“My weakness is women and gold,” said Caro Quintero when giving press conferences

“My weakness is women and gold”, it is like the former capo Rafael Caro Quintero, Known as the “Narco de Narcos”, he was addressing a press conference in 1985.

Through Youtubethe ADN40 channel broadcast the conference, which at that time was given to one of the most famous drug traffickers in Mexico.

“I owe nothing to USAeverything is negative”, the former capo referred to the reporters, before the questions about the information of the DEA.

– How many times have you traveled to the United States?

– Well, I don’t remember, but I don’t owe the United States anything.

– Then they don’t have to extradite you.

– No. I do owe something, I owe it in Mexico.

He joked about his romantic relationship. “Because if one doesn’t love me, maybe I’ll find another one. With the one who loves me, I’m going to stay with that one, because right now I don’t even love myself,” she said.

“Whoever thinks that fighting will achieve everything is ignorant,” he added when asked about the revolutions of the peoples in Nicaragua and El Salvador, in the face of the armed uprising.

The former drug trafficker revealed that the only things he has a weakness for “are women and gold.”

They arrest Rafael Caro Quintero

Capo Rafael Caro Quintero was arrested by the Marine Secretarysources from the security cabinet reported on July 15.

The arrest took place days after the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador held a bilateral meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Bidenat the White House.

Rafael Caro Quintero “El Narco de Narcos”, is originally from La Noria, Sinaloa, is remembered for being one of the founders of the so-called Guadalajara Cartel along with his compadre, Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, “The boss of bosses” and his friend of the soul, Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, “Don Neto”, this last uncle of Sandra Ávila Beltrán, “The Queen of the Pacific”.

