“My whole left side is charred”

A few meters from the White House, a group of protesters was marching to demand the rights of refugees, when suddenly it started to rain.

The storm forced them to seek some protection and Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, a 28-year-old activist with the NGO Threshold Giving, ran to a big tree that seemed perfect. There she met three other people who were also looking for a makeshift roof.

James Mueller, 76 years old was with his wife Donna Mueller, 75 years old, were strolling through one of the most visited places in Washington in what was a celebration trip through your wedding anniversary.







That lightning took the lives of three people, Amber survived.



BrooksLambertson, 29 years old, was from Los Angeles and I was in DC on businessthe rain surprised him and forced him to run so as not to arrive wet at a meeting.

But then something happened that no one could imagine, ora fatality that in less than a second destroyed everything. Six bolts of lightning fell on the group in that instant. He killed everyone except Amber.

That August 4 marked forever the life of the young that, weeks later, he still does not remember clearly what happened that day. The lightning went through her body, but for some reason she resisted.







The lightning went through his body, but for some reason he resisted.



At that moment the nurses, Nolan Haggard and Jessee Bontythey were close and acted immediately. They performed CPR on the victims along with Secret Service agents.

She was rushed to the hospital. She was in critical condition he was struggling to breathe and was severely burned. “I died and came back. I think I didn’t have a heartbeat for a while. You don’t know when your last day may be.”

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, received immediate treatment from the nurses who they tried to keep her calm and telling her everything would be okay. In a short time he reacted and quickly got out of that critical situation.







“I died and came back. I think I didn’t have a heartbeat for a while.”



“I don’t know why I survived” Escudero-Kontostathis told the “Good Morning America” ​​cycle, in what was his first interview since that incident. And she added, “I don’t feel good about being the only survivor, that’s for sure. I’m grateful, but I just don’t feel good about being the only one saved.”

Amber added that on that day she was waiting for her husband to pick her up after the demonstration to go out to dinner together to celebrate his birthday.

At the same time, he stressed that he thinks of the victims and cannot help feeling guilty. “I just hope I haven’t stopped them to talk to them. I hope they weren’t there because of me.” she said through tears.







Amber Escudero-Kontostathis: “I just hope I didn’t stop them to talk to them.”



On the other hand, he said his road to recovery has been frustrating both physically and mentally. “I can’t just get up and do things. I have to use a walker, for example.”

“You wake up and think you can get up and go brush your teeth or have a cup of coffee and I can not, my whole left side is pretty charred”Escudero-Kontostathis said. “Mentally, also a little bit frustrated because I want to be working and doing things.”

“I don’t remember much about that day”







Amber suffers from guilt for being the only one who came out of that episode alive.



Escudero, who is director of the Threshold Giving fundraising team, said she enjoyed the work she did and that not being able to work while recovering is one of the most painful parts of this experience.

At the end of the interview, the young woman met again with the nurses who saved her life in the midst of the crisis. “If it wasn’t for all of you, I wouldn’t be here.”







“If it wasn’t for all of you, I wouldn’t be here,” he told the doctors.



Look also